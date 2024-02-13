Why was Jordan Mincy ejected? Looking at the JU Dolphins head coach's recent spat with official

Jacksonville University hoops coach Jordan Mincy recently got into an altercation with an official, getting ejected during the Dolphins' game against North Alabama. While it might paint Mincy in an unflattering light at first glance, it was what the official did that's making headlines in college basketball circles.

For reference's sake, here's a video of the altercation posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Why was Jordan Mincy ejected?

It's difficult to see what the problem was with the official calling for Mincy's tossing at first glance. But the Jacksonville coach was having a lot of words with the officials, resulting in two technical fouls leading to his ejection.

His complaints followed a slew of continuous fouls being called on his team, which the commentators say might have been no-calls instead, as there was "barely any contact" on one of them.

Nevertheless, Jordan Mincy was thrown out of the game, with commentators claiming that the coach is apparently not one of those who gets into verbal spats with officials regularly (as per the video above).

ASUN suspends official involved in Jordan Mincy ejection

After the game, some explanation was in order, and the ASUN conference gave an official answer.

They suspended an official in the Jacksonville-North Alabama game for allegedly using an "offensive slur" against Mincy. Here's the official statement from ASUN regarding the incident (via ASUNSports.org):

"The Atlantic Sun Conference has suspended an official involved in an in-game interaction with Jacksonville University Head Men's Basketball Coach Jordan Mincy due to conduct not in alignment with the expectations of the ASUN.

"This suspension shall be in effect through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and post-season. The conference office considers this matter closed.

Mincy responds

After the altercation, Jordan Mincy turned to X to share his side of the story:

"God is good! Never in my career have I experienced what happened today. Thankful for the university, our staff, and the young men I coach daily! Keep grinding and building!"

Expand Tweet

While he never mentioned what the official told him, it's easy to see that the situation made its mark on the coach. Nevertheless, he stood his ground, mentioning that the apparent slur was enough to make him react like that (via Jacksonville.com):

"It's why I reacted the way I did. But JU and Alex (Ricker-Gilbert) had my back, and the ASUN has dealt with it. We're going to move on."

In Mincy's absence, assistant coach Michael Fly took over and led the Dolphins to a 67-63 victory over North Alabama.