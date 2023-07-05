Why was Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest delayed? Reason why 4th of July tradition was held after reported cancelation

The Nathan's hot dog eating contest is held annually on Coney Island every 4th of July. This year, it was delayed, postponed and initially canceled by the New York Police Department (NYPD) due to severe weather.

The contest has become a staple of Independence Day and the news was met with dismay by fans.

The event was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET but was put under a lightning delay after the rain started pounding Coney Island.

It was due to be aired on ESPN2 but the announcer put out a message first of its delay and then of its postponement.

“For those of you waiting to see the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, we’re waiting, too. … Currently in a delay because of severe weather at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.”

The women's edition of the hot dog eating contest went ahead before the weather turned. Nine-time champion, Miki Sudo won her category by eating 39.5 hot dogs, short of her record of 48.

The event that had initially been postponed and then canceled was given the green light to go ahead after the rain stopped pouring. As predicted, after a two-hour delay, Joey Chestnut won the Mustard Belt, managing to down 62 hot dogs.

“They told us it was canceled,” Chestnut said after the win. “We weren’t sure we were gonna eat today. I’m just happy. It’s the 4th of July, I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win.”

This win marked his 8th consecutive and 17th overall title win and it was never in doubt as he ate 13 more hot dogs than his next competitor. The record for most hot dogs eaten stands at 76, owned by the 39-year-old Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut is the undisputed hot dog eating contest GOAT

The hot dog eating contest has attracted unexpected athletes with ex-Clayton State basketball player Gideon Oji entering the 2016 version and finishing fourth in a group that contained Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut, winner of 15 of the last 16 editions, revealed his stringent preparation for the contest.

“So I had a little salad for dinner (Sunday), a protein supplement. I might just have some over-easy eggs or something [Monday]. But really it’s going to be a liquid diet. And Tuesday I’ll go in completely empty the day of the contest.”

He revealed what he thinks of his opposition and being the pre-contest favorite.

“I’ll never disrespect my competitors. These guys – Geoff Esper, an awesome eater out of Boston. And he’s actually beaten me a bunch. And for some reason, he hasn’t been able to put together a good performance in hot dog.

"But one of these days he’s going to surprise a lot of people, and I’ve got to make sure I’m not surprised. And I’m not going to be lazy. This guy really can eat 66, 67 hot dogs. He just hasn’t put it together yet.”

We will see if someone can topple Chestnut at next year's event.

