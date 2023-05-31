Will UConn big man Adama Sanogo withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft? Exploring the ripple effect on the draft and the Huskies' program

With the 2023 NBA draft coming closer, UConn's big man Adama Sanogo has been in the news. Players have been withdrawing from the draft for a myriad of reasons but it seems like Sanogo will remain in the draft and begin his NBA career.

What made the big man come to this decision and could there be more than just his own play that helped to make this position the one he wants? Let's take a closer look at it.

Adama Sanogo has been part of the UConn Huskies for the last three seasons and has really found a role for himself.

He has improved each season and had his best year with the NCAA Championship being the final piece of the puzzle. Looking at his season totals, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game over 39 matches.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Sources: UConn's Adama Sanogo will stay in the 2023 NBA Draft. Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Sources: UConn's Adama Sanogo will stay in the 2023 NBA Draft. Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

However, it is what he was able to do in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, as he played at an even higher level. Sanogo averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game during March Madness en route to the Most Outstanding Player Award.

He has done everything there is to do at the collegiate level as he has a championship and won the award for the best player. This is the highest the stock for Adama Sanogo is going to get in terms of being drafted.

He currently is being selected in the middle of the second round according to most mock drafts and could be a solid player on a NBA roster. Sanogo's game definitely needs to develop a bit more, but that will come with the increase in competition as well.

Did UConn's roster play a part in Adama Sanogo leaving?

With Adama Sanogo officially gone from the program, it feels like it is time for an underclassman to shine on the court.

Their new starting center will likely be Donovan Clingan, a 7-2 player that is one of the most dominant big men in the country.

He had incredible numbers throughout his freshman campaign as he had a 119.7 offensive rating and an 82.6 defensive rating on the floor. Clingan also averaged 5.5 blocks per 40 minutes.

Could Clingan's dominant upside be a reason for Adama Sanogo being more than okay to head for the NBA draft? It's definitely plausible, but nothing has been confirmed.

For UConn, they will continue to have a dominant big man and see if they can repeat as national champions.

