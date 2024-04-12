WNBA Draft Projection for LSU players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The LSU Tigers will make a significant contribution to the 2024 WNBA Draft. LSU is coming off two of the most successful seasons in program history. They won the 2023 national championship over the Iowa Hawkeyes and made it to the Elite Eight this season after going 31-6.

LSU appears to have many players set to return next season as it attempts to make another deep tournament push. However, they will be without one of their most popular players, Hailey Vn Lith, after she declared for the WNBA Draft.

Here's a look at the projections and where players from LSU could land in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

LSU draft prospects and projections

Angel Reese, Forward

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 7, Minnesota Lynx

After LSU senior Hailey Van Lith announced that she would enter the transfer portal, it left Reese as the only player from the program who would be entering the WNBA Draft this year.

Following Angel Reese's announcement that she would declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, she was immediately projected to be selected in the top-10. Reese is projected to go anywhere between pick number five and eight. Most projections place her at pick number seven, which belongs to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx don't have many glaring needs at any position. That would allow Reese to ease into playing at the professional level without having to try and do too much. It would give Reese a chance to develop her game behind other forwards like Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller.

Minnesota will be without their leading rebounder last season, Jessica Shepard. Shepard will miss the entire 2024 WNBA season after deciding to stay in Italy with her international club, Umana Reyer Venezia.

By selecting Reese, the Lynx could fill the void in the rebounding category after losing Shepard for the entire season. Reese's elite rebounding and ability to finish inside the paint would be a major boost for Minnesota, and her popularity would attract a lot of attention from fans as well.

The Lynx lost to the Connecticut Sun in the opening round of the playoffs after placing third in the Western Conference Division. The Lynx haven't won a WNBA title since 2017 and are looking for players in this draft who possess a championship mentality like Angel Reese.

Which team do you think will select Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft? Let us know in the comments below.

