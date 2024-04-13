WNBA Draft Projection for Ohio State players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended last season as the top team in the Big Ten, going 26-6 with a conference record of 16-2. The success the Buckeyes found last season was largely due to the play of standout senior guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor.

Their season came to a disappointing end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But their stumble at the finish line takes nothing away from the outstanding seasons Sheldon and Taylor produced.

Both women are now preparing for the next step of their basketball careers and are expected to hear their names called on draft night. Here's a look at the latest WNBA Draft projections for these two stars from Ohio State.

Ohio State draft prospects and projections

Jacy Sheldon, Guard

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 5, Dallas Wings

Ohio State v Maryland

Senior guard Jacy Sheldon is expected to be an early first-round draft selection, going anywhere between the fifth and eighth picks. Sheldon is a dynamic guard who plays well on both ends of the floor.

Sheldon shoots the ball at a highly efficient rate and is an outstanding perimeter defender. She led the Buckeyes last season with 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. She's also a much improved free throw shooter from her freshman year and shot over 50% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Sheldon played five seasons at Ohio State, where she averaged 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. She could give the Dallas Wings the kind of dual-threat guard the team needs and develop her game behind Arike Ogunbowale.

Celeste Taylor, Guard

Projection: Second Round, Pick No. 19, Minnesota Lynx

Ohio State vs Maine

Celeste Taylor is an energetic defender who can lock down opponents on the perimeter. Despite her lower scoring rate compared to other prospects, she presents a ton of value and upside on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lynx are a team without any glaring needs at any position, but they ranked second to last in the WNBA last season in defensive rating. They allowed 85 points per game to opponents compared to their average of 80.2 points per game.

Minneosta averaged just 6.4 steals per game last season, which ranked 10th out of 12 in the WNBA. Taylor's defense and ability to force turnovers and get her team in transition would be an enormous benefit to the Lynx.

Taylor led Ohio State in steals and blocks this season, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. While her offensive numbers don't necessarily stand out, her 2.5 steals per game show the kind of skillset she can bring to a WNBA team.

Taylor spent her first two seasons as a starter at Texas, where she began her collegiate career. She transferred to Duke for two more seasons before playing her final season of eligibility at Ohio State.

Which teams do you think will select Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor? Let's know in the comments section below.

