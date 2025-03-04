“You so quirky”: Fans react as Dawn Staley sings food chain’s iconic tune while mocking SEC coach’s comment

Dawn Staley is one of the most accomplished figures in basketball. The Basketball Hall of Famer has won trophies as a player and as a coach and is aiming for back-to-back national championships with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

However, Staley's quest for glory hasn't quelled her trademark sense of humor. She posted a video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday. She sang the famous MacDonald jingle in a hilarious response to Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks.

College hoops fans loved Dawn Staley's social media banter.

"You so quirky, grrrrrrl, but I love it!" one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A fan added, "Too bad the other teams can’t get the best of the best. They deserve to be with the best coach who’ll prepare them for the next level. Congrats Dawn! Haters keep hating!"

Another said, "Bout to get an NIL deal for the whole team from @McDonalds."

Some fans viewed her post as petty and nothing else.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One chipped in, "Why is a head coach posting stuff like this."

Staley's video came after Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks' comment following his team's loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

"They were bringing in McDonald’s All-Americans for McDonald’s All-Americans, just seeing which one was going to play better," Brooks said. "They were fresh."

The comment was viewed as a shot at Staley's coaching ability as it alluded to the Gamecocks simply stockpiling talent. Of course, Staley was not going to let the comment slide.

Ad

She responded via social media with a caption that read:

"Hey Mickie you so fine you so fine you blow my mind….hey mickie!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks

Now that the South Carolina Gamecocks are done with the Kentucky Wildcats game, they can shift their focus to March Madness. The Gamecocks are ranked fifth in the AP Poll which places them nicely heading into the business end of the season.

With the Gamecocks chasing back-to-back national championships, there's a target on their back ahead of the postseason.

Ad

The Gamecocks (27-3) have lost just three games all season, with all three losses against the best teams in college basketball. Their first loss was against the current No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins, the second loss was versus the current No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns and their most recent loss was versus the current No. 3-ranked UConn Huskies.

Dawn Staley will look to avenge a couple of these losses during March Madness. She's one of the most experienced coaches in college basketball, and she'll be looking forward to dispelling the McDonald's myth come game time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here