Your Playing against THE Bronny James. You’re going to get smoked”: Fans react to Reveal of USC-Kansas St Season Debut

The first collegiate game for Bronny James and the USC Trojans has been announced. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the USC Trojans will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats on November 6th to open their season.

The game will mark freshman Bronny James' debut. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement. Trojan basketball for the 2023-24 season has been marked on calendars.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement.

Can basketball szn hurry up??



However, not everyone is expecting the USC Trojans to start the season off with a win.

The James family tends to trigger a reaction one way or another, and that is going to result in more viewership for the team than most USC men's basketball games did in the past.

What to expect out of Bronny James and the USC Trojans

This USC Trojans team is going to be loaded with talent. It was highlighted that Bronny James declared to join the program, but the transfer of DJ Rodman as well as the recruitment of freshman Isaiah Collier flew under the radar in comparison. This "big three" are coming into the program with a lot of expectations from around the country to turn a team that was unranked last season, into a powerhouse.

Looking at the 2022-23 season, the Trojans finished third in the Pac-12 Conference with a 22-11 (14-6) record. They trailed the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats in the standings. Bronny James is going to have his task cut out.

When he entered high school, people began to speculate about James junior playing with his father at the NBA level. It was viewed as a pipe dream, however, Bronny showcased his abilities at Sierra Canyon last season as a high school senior and averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, raising early hopes.

This USC Trojans team has a lot of talent surrounding the program and a lot of players that have been viewed as potential stars. They have to be managed well and kept grounded, but teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks have this every season. This is not a new thing for college basketball.

Will the Trojans compete with the likes of the UCLA Bruins for the Pac-12 title? Probably. Will they be cutting the nets at the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Unlikely, but there is still time to see how this program gels.

