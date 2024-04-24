10 College Football standouts who could go undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft

Every year, college football stars dream of having their name called in the NFL draft. The 2024 NFL Draft features one of the most talent-packed classes that we have seen in a long time.

Due to the amount of talent this draft class contains, some players who stood out in college might not find themselves competing for a spot on an NFL roster.

Here are 10 college football standouts who could potentially go undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Top 3 NFL Draft Prospects from LSU ft. Jayden Daniels & More

College football stars who could go undrafted

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Missouri at Ohio State

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Penn State defensive back Kalen King saw his draft stock fall after an underwhelming season in 2023. After leading the Big Ten with 18 passes defended in 2022, that number fell to a career-low of two last season. He failed to intercept a pass last season after finishing with three picks in his sophomore season.

King didn't impress scouts at the NFL scouting combine, which pushed him further down draft boards.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia Tagovailoa aims to follow in his brother's footsteps to the NFL. However, this draft class of quarterbacks is one of the best the league has seen in a long time.

Tagovailoa still threw for an impressive 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns last season with Maryland. But his 11 interceptions and lack of size at 5-11 may cause teams to pass on him late in the draft.

Dylan McDuffie, RB, Kansas

Jayhawks running back Dylan McDuffie is a player with NFL potential but has fallen further down draft projections after last season. Injuries plagued McDuffie throughout his career before he transferred to Kansas in 2023.

McDuffie played four seasons at Buffalo and one at Georgia Tech before moving to Kansas. He showed his star potential at Buffalo in 2021 when he ran for over 1,000 yards and had 12 total touchdowns.

But he has failed to replicate that success in any other season. Still, he is someone NFL teams will keep on their radar late in the draft, but it wouldn't be a shock if he wasn't selected.

Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter played three seasons of college football with the Clemson Tigers, from 2021 to 2023. Trotter was an outstanding player at Clemson with excellent range and block-shedding ability. He recorded 88 total tackles last season, with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions.

But Trotter has a lot of areas that need improvement to succeed at the next level. Trotter's pass coverage and chance-taking in the run game make him a risky pick for NFL teams.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

Sweat played five college football seasons at Texas and recorded 127 total career tackles. He was a dominant run-stopper and the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

However, Sweat's conditioning and lack of quickness drop his draft stock significantly. He'll need to improve his quickness and the speed with which he can get into the backfield if he wants to significantly impact an NFL team.

Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

Georgia running back Kendall Milton saw an increase in his usage over his four seasons of college football with the Bulldogs but failed to hit 1,000 yards rushing in a season. His touchdown-scoring ability makes him an attractive selection in the draft but he doesn't have the breakaway speed or blocking ability needed at the NFL level.

Milton finished last season with 14 rushing touchdowns, which ranked second in the SEC. He ran for 790 yards on 121 carries but had just four receptions for 25 yards in a shared backfield with Daijun Edwards.

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led the Big Ten in solo tackles during his junior season in 2022. He has an outstanding ability to bring down ball carriers, but he lacks the athleticism to be effective in coverage at the professional level. This could be a major reason for NFL teams to pass on him, even though he was a college football star over the last three seasons.

Sam Hartman, QB, ND

Quarterback Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame last season after spending five seasons at Wake Forest. He's had plenty of college football experience to build his resume for the NFL.

Hartman has proven he is one of the biggest stars in college football, having multiple seasons of over 2,000 yards passing. He threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2021, but turnovers have been a major concern throughout his career. His 49 career interceptions are something he will need to improve on if he wants to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

Missouri running back Cody Schrader was one of the best stories in college football as a walk-on player who ran for 1,627 yards last season to lead the SEC. Schrader may run into some trouble at the professional level, however, which could result in teams passing on him in the draft.

Schrader lacks quick acceleration and agility and has a small pass-catching radius. Schrader has potential as a special teams player or a physical goal-line back, but NFL teams could worry about his lack of top speed.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate last season up until he suffered a season-ending injury in mid-November. Travis could easily find a team willing to take a chance on him in the draft, but injury concerns along with a lack of arm strength and pocket awareness make him a risky pick that could go undrafted.

Travis played in 11 games last season, threw for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdowns, and was named ACC Player of the Year. He's struggled with injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

Who is the best player that could go undrafted this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Deacon Hill transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa QB ft. UCLA