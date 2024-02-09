"1st thing you need to do is drop dogs and I'm not sure about girl": Tulsa HC Kevin Wilson shares hilarious text exchange about NIL money commitments

On Wednesday, Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach Kevin Wilson shared a funny story about his text conversations with recruits. He told reporters about one transfer who asked him how much money he could make at Tulsa under the NIL rules.

The transfer, seeking clarity, texted Wilson:

“Hey, coach, just asking… I don’t need a ton of money. I’ve been getting six-to-seven thousand dollars per month. I’ve got three dogs and a girlfriend, so what do you think I’ll get there?”

Coach Wilson jokingly replied:

"First thing you need to do is drop the dogs and I'm not sure about the girl."

“Will not promise anything until I know for sure what I've got. I'll discuss with you on a visit how we do our academic-based plan."

His texts revealed how NIL is changing college football and how coaches have to deal with it. It caught the fans' reaction on social media.

“You know Kevin Wilson thought that joke about getting rid of the dogs was a 10/10,” one fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Walker Diharce (who recently committed to Tusla) don’t get any dogs or girlfriends,” a fan tweeted.

“Immediately disinterested when he said to ditch the dogs over the girl. Crap take, coach,” another fan tweeted.

“'Drop the dogs' … red flag. I now hate Tulsa because of their dog hating head coach,” one fan tweeted.

“He thinks he proving something. In two years he’ll be fired and complaining about NIL,” another fan tweeted.

“He's awesome. But this is why they will never be in a playoff,” a fan tweeted.

“Always been a great straight shooter!!”, another fan tweeted.

“Is that legal? Isn’t basing it on academic success, while admirable, the same as basing it on performance which is out of bounds?” one fan tweeted.

“I thought schools couldn’t get involved in compensation. He’s saying we will pay you if X is achieved,” a fan tweeted.

“1st thing let’s stop calling Name Image Likeness. Just call it pay for play,” one fan tweeted.

Kevin Wilson's strategy paid off

Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Kevin Wilson

According to Out Kick, Kevin Wilson has secured a top-60 recruiting class in America without the promise of a single NIL dollar. Reportedly, he informs recruits they'll receive a substantial degree from Tulsa alongside experiencing rigorous verbal discipline.

