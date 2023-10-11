$2,800,000 worth Arch Manning wins hearts by pledging more than $100,000 to Texas charity from Panini Card's proceeds 

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is yet to set foot on the football field and he’s already a college football sensation.

Recently, Manning pledged over $100,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. This generous contribution stems from an NIL deal with Panini America. Apparently, a card featuring Manning was auctioned for an impressive $102,500.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities provides essential support including housing for families with children in Central Texas Hospitals. Manning expressed his priorities in choosing the charity. He stated,

"When I first partnered with Panini to auction off my trading card, I wanted the money to go to a good cause.

Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives was important to me and my family. With that being said, I’m donating 100% of the proceeds from my trading card to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas."

This also highlights the positive impact of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Beyond the glamour of sports, Manning is leveraging his popularity to contribute meaningfully to the community.

The quarterback's dedication to making a difference, even before officially starting his college football journey, is winning hearts and adding a compassionate narrative to his story.

Arch Manning is not starting for the Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns freshman prodigy Arch Manning is a highly-touted five-star recruit. He is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. However, Arch is starting the 2023 season on the bench as the backup quarterback.

Arch Manning is being rated as the best player in the Longhorns' 2023 Recruiting Class, but he finds himself in a supportive role. In a clear declaration during the spring, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback for the season.

Fans felt disappointed as Arch Manning didn't see any action against the Rice Owls in Week 1. Sarkisian explained the decision not to play Arch via On3, saying,

"Quite frankly I had all intentions of playing Arch in that game. I didn’t think that the fourth quarter would go as fast as it did, and then I didn’t want to put him in there for the last minute and a half and use a game on that."

While Manning may not be leading the charge on the field this season, his status as the future face of the Longhorns is undeniable. This comes at a time when the Longhorns are especially gearing up to transition into the Southeastern Conference next year.

Manning's journey will be closely watched, despite being a backup, he remains a key figure in Texas' long-term plans.