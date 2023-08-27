2 new Pac-12 teams receive interest from MWC amid uncertainties around Stanford and Cal in recent conference realignment drama

As Stanford and Cal reportedly get closer to making a move to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the end could be near for the Pac-12 in college sports. It's left to the duo of Oregon State and Washington State to find a resolution to their future now.

With no Power Five lifeline available for the two universities, realigning with a Group of Five league remains the only option if the Pac-12 can't be rebuilt. The Mountain West Conference is showing interest in bringing both the Beavers and Cougars into its fold.

Rebuilding the Pac-12 remains the top choice for both Oregon State and Washington State. The universities have been working hard to keep the conference alive since the dawn of the mass exodus. However, it appears that fate is taking them elsewhere.

Mountain West already making proposals to Pac-12 teams

A delegation from the Mountain West journeyed to Washington State and held discussions with officials on Thursday, presenting their proposal. Commissioner Gloria Nevarez was accompanied by University of Mexico president Garnett Stokes on the trip to Pullman.

Nevarez presented her plans before an advisory committee on expansion at Washington State, which included the university president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun. A similar in-person presentation will be given to Oregon State in Corvallis in the upcoming week.

Two options were presented by Nevarez to the Washington State committee. The first is to incorporate the programs into the MWC, while the second involves trying to merge the MWC with the Pac-12. The latter is a far more intricate endeavor that could lead to legal battles.

Rebuilding the conference heavily depends on Stanford and Cal's ACC fate. Should the Cardinal and Golden Bears fail in their bid to realign with the ACC, it's highly probable that the drive to reconstruct the Pac-12 in some capacity could regain prominence.

AAC also holds an interest in the two universities

The American Athletic Conference also holds an interest in bringing Oregon State and Washington State to its fold. Just like Nevarez, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco is scheduled to have meetings with both programs in the upcoming days, where he will present his proposal.

The Beavers and Cougars might find themselves at crossroads concerning their future. The two universities are under time constraints, as they have to make a decision before the end of the ongoing academic year.

Nonetheless, they won't settle for either MWC or AAC before Cal and Stanford’s ACC decision is made.