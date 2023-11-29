2 Pac-12 QBs among Davey O'Brien Award finalists as Oregon and Washington prepare to face off in Pac-12 championship game

The three finalists for the 2023 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award were announced on Tuesday and the Pac-12 boasts of two representatives. Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. are joined by LSU's Jayden Daniels in contention for the award.

The Davey O'Brien Award is given annually to the best quarterback in college football. The award was established in 1977 following the death of former TCU and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Davey O'Brien. It is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

The announcement of the finalists for the award comes ahead of the Pac-12 championship game where Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. will come up against each other. The Davey O'Brien Award Selection Committee will announce a winner on December 8.

What is at stake ahead of the Pac-12 championship game

The upcoming Pac-12 title game obviously has a lot on the line for both Washington and Oregon. It will notably be both teams' last game in the conference as they bolt to the Big Ten in 2024, but the match will likely give a summary picture of the season both teams have had.

Washington went unbeaten in the regular season and currently sits third in the College Football Playoff ranking. Oregon, on the other hand, suffered their only loss to the Huskies when they met in Week 6. However, the Ducks can have revenge for their narrow loss in the title game.

This game is likely to be the decider of who makes it to the College Football Playoff ranking this season, making it a high-stakes clash. The Huskies are currently ranked No.3 while the Ducks holds No.5. The eventual winner of the championship game might take it all.

Will Oregon and Washington become a contender in the Big Ten?

Considering their impressive performance this season, Oregon and Washington are obviously set to take the Big Ten by storm when they join in 2024. The two teams, alongside their Pac-12 counterparts USC and UCLA, will obviously make the league more competitive.

However, it is worth noting that the Big Ten has noteworthy teams with regular presence on the national stage. They now have to battle the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in the regular season, which obviously signifies a more challenging task for championship spots.