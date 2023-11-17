2 Pac-12 teams reportedly in line to form an alliance with MWC as Pacific-12 gets shattered in latest conference realignment

Following the victory over the departing Pac-12 members in court on Wednesday, Oregon State and Washington State have taken a step further in resolving their future in college sports.

According to college football insider Ross Dellenger, the Beavers and the Cougars are moving closer to finalizing a two-year football scheduling alliance with the Mountain West. This will give the conference the opportunity to maintain existence for at least the next two seasons.

The Pac-12 was offered a two-year grace period to meet membership requirements by the NCAA. The conference will use this period to work on an expansion that will involve adding new teams from the Group of Five leagues, which will ensure its survival on the landscape.

Scheduling models under consideration

Among various scheduling models under consideration, the most probable option is a "7+1" format. In this scenario, Mountain West teams would engage in seven conference games rather than eight and add one game against either Washington State or Oregon State.

The proposed arrangement involves rotating games by MWC teams against Oregon State or Washington State, alternating home and away over two years. Notably, these matchups are anticipated to be excluded from the Mountain West league standings.

Notably, while participating in these games in 2024 and 2025, the Beavers and the Cougars would not be eligible for the Mountain West Conference championship. This means they can be eligible for the six at-large spots available in the new College Football Playoff format.

It is worth noting that Mountain West schools that had initially scheduled non-conference games against Oregon State or Washington State will now play both Pac-12 schools during the same season as part of this newly proposed arrangement.

Potential long-term partnership between Pac-12 and MWC

The two-year football scheduling alliance between the Pac-12 and Mountain West appears more than a short-term arrangement. It could potentially serve as an initial step towards a broader and more enduring partnership or even a merger between the two conferences.

The Pac-12 will be looking at teams in the Mountain West in its upcoming expansion process. While a potential exodus in the MWC will be avoided due to the partnership between the two leagues, a potential merger could be the most probable option for the two leagues ahead of 2026.