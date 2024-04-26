2025 NFL Draft prospects: Top 10 college football players to watch out for ft. Shedeur Sanders

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is upon us and almost every team has already decided what position needs to be addressed and the profile of player they want, we might as well start looking forward to next year's class of talents.

The 2025 draft class is filled with exciting prospects and talents who are waiting in line to take over the league. Names are already being mentioned; some are being whispered, while others are being said out loud with confidence. We take a look at 10 college stars to watch out for in 2025.

Top 10 college football players to watch out for ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

#10 Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

Colston Loveland could be the first tight end selected in 2025. He earned first-team All-Big Ten and won a national championship in 2023.

He recorded 649 receiving yards on 45 carries, winning the Big Ten championship and the national championship with Michigan.

#9 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

After playing alongside Arizona Cardinal’s Mavin Harrison Jr. in the last two seasons, Emeka Egbuka is now ready to step in and be the star receiver for Ohio State in 2024.

He suffered an ankle injury in 2023 but still recorded 45 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

#8 Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Rated by ESPN as the No. 4 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Harold Perkins has lived up to the hype in college football at LSU.

He was named second-team All-SEC in 2023 and so far recorded 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his career with the Tigers

#7 Quin Ewers QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before subsequently transferring to Texas ahead of his sophomore season. He will be returning for his third season with the Longhorns in 2024. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

#6 Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon won the 2023 Doak Walker Award after rushing for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He made the first-team All-Big 12 and was the FBS leader in rushing yards. A repeat of the strong season he had in 2023 will present him as a first-round pick next year.

#5 Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Carson Beck has shown he is a capable replacement for Stetson Bennett at Georgia. The quarterback became a starter in 2023 and has been a force in the Bulldogs’ backfield.

He threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns last season and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

#4 James Pearce Jr, DE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. has been a crucial player for Tennessee since he arrived at the program, playing all 13 games as a true freshman. The edge rusher was named first-team All-SEC in 2023, ranking third in the conference for sacks and fifth in tackles for loss.

#3 Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter is one of the most versatile players in college football, playing on both sides of the ball. This was rewarded with the Paul Hornung Award in 2023.

He had 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver while recording 30 tackles and five passes defended as a cornerback. He was also a consensus All-American in 2023.

#2 Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

After playing backup to Bryce Young in 2022, Jalen Milroe became the starter at Alabama last season.

He threw for 2,834 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. The quarterback was named in the second team All-SEC.

#1 Shedeur Sanders , QB, Colorado

Son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders transferred to Colorado alongside his father. Despite the Buffaloes' struggles, he was able to put up brilliant performances all season.

He finished the season with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, placing him on course to be a very high top-round pick in 2025.