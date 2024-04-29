3 players Sherrone Moore can target in final hours of spring transfer portal window ft. D'Angelo Ponds

The spring transfer portal will close on April 30, giving teams one final chance to improve their rosters ahead of the 2024 college football season.

There are still plenty of top players available in the transfer portal with one day to go, and Michigan should look to be active on the final day.

Here are three players coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines should look to add during the transfer portal.

3 players Sherrone Moore should target in the transfer portal

#1. D'Angelo Ponds, CB

D'Angelo Ponds is the best player available in the transfer portal according to ON3, and the cornerback is a good fit for Michigan.

Ponds played last season at James Madison Dukes and was a great cornerback. Last year at JMU as a freshman, Ponds recorded 52 tackles, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Ponds can be an immediate starter for Michigan and help strengthen their secondary.

#2. Cormani McClain, CB

Cormani McClain is in the transfer portal

If Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines don't land Ponds, getting another cornerback in Cormani McClain is a logical fit.

McClain is transferring from Colorado and is the second-ranked player available, according to ON3.

Last year with the Buffaloes, McClain recorded 13 tackles and two pass defenses. He's a former five-star recruit, but according to reports, he isn't getting the buzz he expected.

According to 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, several schools say McClain has red flags that prompted some schools to withdraw their interest.

However, if Moore can get past those, he would be an immediate starter for Michigan.

#3. Elijhah Badger, WR

Elijhah Badger is in the transfer portal

Elijhah Badger has entered the transfer portal from Arizona State and is the top wide receiver in the portal.

The Wolverines need to go out and get more playmakers, so landing Badger makes much sense.

Last season at ASU, Badger recorded 65 receptions for 713 yards and three touchdowns.

Badger can come in and be a starting wide receiver right away and help replace the offensive weapons Michigan lost to the NFL draft.