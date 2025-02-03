3 potential replacement for Chip Kelly as Ohio State offensive coordinator 

Chip Kelly has become the latest staff member to depart Ohio State after a noteworthy 2024 college football season.

Following the national championship success, Ohio State has lost both its coordinators. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left Columbus last week to team up with the Buckeyes Big Ten rival, Penn State. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has followed suit by returning to the NFL.

On Sunday, Chip Kelly was reported to have agreed a deal to become the new Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator. He teams up with the franchise’s new coach Pete Carroll with a reported $6 million annual salary, making him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL.

With.Kelly on his way out of Columbus following a noteworthy season as offensive coordinator, here's a look at three potential replacements for the coach at Ohio State.

Three potential replacement for Chip Kelly at Ohio State

#1 Kevin Wilson

Following his dismissal as the coach of Tulsa, Kevin Wilson could return to Columbus. He served as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2022, playing a key role in the transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day.

Wilson's availability makes him a strong candidate to replace Chip Kelly as the Buckeyes hope to replicate the success of last season. He has a reputation for orchestrating consistently high-powered offenses, which could be crucial for the Buckeyes next season.

His two-year tenure as a coach with the Golden Hurricanes didn't turn out as expected, as he finished with a 7-16 record. A return to assistant role in a familiar destination might be on the card.

#2 Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline served as Ohio State offensive coordinator in the 2023 college football season, and he could be returning to that role following Chip Kelly's departure. He also served as a co-defensive coordinator last season.

Over the years, Hartline has built a strong reputation as a recruiter and a wide receivers coach. He made a return to his alma mater as a coach in 2017 and has been in charge of the consistently brilliant wide receiver room since 2018.

However, his season as the primary offensive play-caller in 2023 was underwhelming. The Buckeyes finished 45th nationally in scoring offense, raising questions about his long-term fit in the role.

#3 Joe Moorhead

Joe Moorhead is another strong option for Ohio State in its bid to replace Kelly, especially for his experience in the Big Ten. He played a pivotal role in Penn State’s resurgence, orchestrating a high-octane offense before taking the offensive expertise to Oregon.

Moorhead has faced significant challenges as Akron’s coach, compiling an 8-28 record over three seasons. Given those struggles, he could be open to a new opportunity, especially in a destination like Columbus.

