Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and one of the best quarterbacks to come out of college in years. However, his dad recently came out and declared Caleb wouldn't enter the draft unless it was the right fit.

Here are three reasons why Williams might stay at USC next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

3 reasons why Caleb Williams may ditch going to the NFL for USC

#1. Discontent with the NFL team that gets to draft first overall

The first reason is the most obvious and it would be discontent with whatever team gets the first overall pick.

Williams has the option to stay in college next season, and if he doesn't like the team that got the first overall pick, he could decide to remain at USC. His dad told GQ that Williams will be smart with his career and won't enter the Draft to just go pro, as it has to be the right fit for him:

“The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.

"I mean, I’ve talked to Archie Manning — his career was shot because he went to a horrible organization. I’ve talked to [USC head coach Lincoln Riley], and Kyler struggled because of where he was drafted. Baker [Mayfield] struggled mightily because of where he was drafted. The organizations matter."

Which teams is Williams not interested in is yet to be seen, but his dad will likely want his son to stay at USC should it not be the best fit.

#2. Three-peat Heisman

This is a bit of a long shot, but if Williams wins the Heisman Trophy this season, which he's currently favored to do, he could go back to USC to try and make history.

Only one player in the history of college football has won back-to-back Heisman trophies: Archie Griffin in 1975 and 1976. No player has ever won three straight, so if Williams wins this year, he will make even more history.

#3. Win a national title

The final reason why Williams may decide to remain at USC is to win a National title.

Williams has yet to even play in the college football playoff, but with it expanding next season, he would have the best chance to do so. USC, on paper, looks like a potential title contender, should they get out of the Pac-12.

Perhaps Williams wants to leave college as a national champion before going to the NFL.

Poll : Do you think Caleb Williams will enter the 2024 NFL Draft? Yes No 0 votes