3 reasons why Washington may win the CFB National Championship title

Washington reached the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time on Monday after defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies have been in brilliant form since the start of the 2023 college football season, and it has led them this far.

The team is yet to record a loss this season, having gone on to win the Pac-12 Championship in the program’s last season in the league. Washington is now set to face next season's conference rival, Michigan, in the national title game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

While the Huskies are considered the underdog for the matchup, there are three reasons Kalen DeBoer’s team can come up with a victory.

Why Washington may win the National Championship

#1 High-powered offense

Washington's success in the 2023 college football season can be attributed to their astute offensive strategy. The team undoubtedly posed a significant challenge for numerous defenses, contributing to their overall success.

The Huskies are ranked 10th in total offense this season, averaging 473.6 yards per game in their 14 contests. This is a cumulative of 350 passing yards and 123.6 rushing yards per game, which has seen them average an impressive 37.6 points per contest.

With such a potent offense, the Huskies can undoubtedly do a lot of damage. This could potentially lead them to a national championship success.

#2 Unbeaten momentum

Washington has maintained an unbeaten run this season, winning all 14 games so far. Kalen DeBoer has led the team beyond the expectations of many, and their momentum provides a strong foundation, potentially propelling them toward national championship success.

Despite facing a challenging schedule in the second half of the season, the Huskies defied expectations by triumphing in each game. Their ability to navigate and emerge victorious in such a demanding stretch could prove crucial for the team in the national title game.

#3 Michael Penix Jr. factor

Over the last two seasons, Michael Penix Jr. has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football and has become Washington's most important player. The signal-caller was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2023, ending as runner-up to LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Penix is one player who can elevate the Huskies in the championship game against Michigan. With an impressive 4,648 passing yards and 35 touchdowns all season, Penix is positioned to be a key factor in the team when they come up against the high-flying Wolverines.