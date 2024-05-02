3 standout players to watch out for on Texas Longhorns roster ahead of 2024 season ft. Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for the 2024 season after a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season. The Longhorns lost some weapons at multiple positions to the NFL draft but have the depth to put together another successful season.

The Texas roster is filled top to bottom with talent, but certain players who have flown under the radar could be key contributors. Here's a look at three standouts to watch out for.

College football conference realignment: Is the SEC-Big Ten partnership eyeing monopoly over P5 as potential ACC collapse looks inevitable?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three standout players to watch out for on the Texas Longhorns roster ahead of the 2024 season

Arch Manning, QB

Texas quarterback Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2024 season with their returning quarterback, Quinn Ewers, expected to start under center despite some competition from Arch Manning. However, Manning could still play a role for the Longhorns in case of injury or late-game blowouts. Manning should get at least a few opportunities to show what he can do as a future starter.

Manning is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning. Arch was a five-star recruit from New Orleans and is going into his second season with UT. He sat behind Ewers last season as well, appearing in just two games.

He completed two passes on five attempts for 30 yards and rushed for 7 yards. The college football world has yet to see Arch as a starter, but there is much anticipation for what the young star can do. Although it's unlikely Ewers will struggle at quarterback this season, fans will be quick to call for Manning if there are any doubts at that position.

Isaiah Bond, WR

Texas WR Isaiah Bond at the spring game

Texas Longhorns wideout Isaiah Bond was one of the top transfers the team brought in for the 2024 season. Bond played two seasons at Alabama before entering the transfer portal and ultimately choosing Texas as his next team.

In his freshman season at Alabama, Bond played in 13 games and posted 17 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown. He played behind a talented receiving core that included Jermaine Burton and Ja'Corey Brooks.

Bond stepped up as the second option for the Crimson Tide last season. He led the team with 48 receptions and added 668 yards and four touchdowns. He'll help fill the voids left by last year's receiving leaders Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whitting, who are on their way to the NFL.

Trey Moore, DE

DE Trey Moore transferred from UTSA to Texas in 2024.

Defensive end Trey Moore will be a force on the line for the Texas Longhorns in 2024. The transfer set UTSA's single-season program sack record on his way to being named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season. He played three seasons at UTSA.

Moore played in just one game his freshman season, but broke out during his sophomore year. He recorded 59 total tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 2022. He also had six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Last season, Moore finished with 30 solo tackles for the second consecutive season and led the AAC again in tackles for loss with 17.5. He also recorded a career-high 14.0 sacks along with one fumble recovery.

The Texas Longhorns will welcome Moore as a suitable replacement on the defensive line after losing Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat, who were selected in the NFL draft last week.

Which player do you think will be the top Texas Longhorns player to watch out for this season? Let us know in the comments below.

5 football teams that made best use of spring transfer portal window in 2024 ft. Alabama