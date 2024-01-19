5 ACC quarterbacks with the highest number of passing yards in the 2023 season ft. Drake Maye

The ACC was an interesting conference to follow this year. The Florida Seminoles dominated right from the get-go, and many interesting stories developed throughout the season. Trying to track down who would accompany Florida State to the ACC championship became an impossible task. For a quarter of the season, it looked like Duke might pull it off until Riley Leonard came down with an injury.

The Miami Hurricanes and NC State also came and went. The North Carolina Tar Heels and Louisville Cardinals even looked like bonafide CFP contenders at one point. It all ended with the heartache of the Seminoles being snubbed by the committee. All of this is to say that the ACC was great fun to watch this year.

The official list of the top yardage passers for the ACC is now out. Let us review the quarterbacks that made this season of the Power Five conference so enjoyable in 2023.

5 ACC quarterbacks with the highest number of passing yards in 2023

#5 Jordan Travis - Florida State

LSU v Florida State

Jordan Travis had a stupendous season, as did the entirety of the Seminoles roster. He had 2756 yards, with 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. That gave him a QBR of 80.1, which ranked him 14th in the nation.

Travis isn't higher on the list because of his late season-ending injury. He earned a First Team All-ACC selection and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year.

#4 Haynes King - Georgia Tech

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - UCF v Georgia Tech

The Longview, Texas, native led the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to a bowl-winning season in 2023. In the process, he racked up 2842 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His QBR was an unimpressive 73.2.

Haynes King's least impressive performance came in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, where he threw for a measly 87 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

#3 Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Clemson v South Carolina

This wasn't the best season for Clemson. It started with the shock of the defeat to Riley Leonard's Duke on the season opener in Durham. This can be seen reflected in Klubnik's QBR of 55.0.

Nonetheless, he managed to get 2844 passing yards, with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

#2 Jake Plummer - Louisville

Kentucky v Louisville

Jake Plummer made the best of his transfer year at Louisville. His 3204 passing yards and 21 touchdowns helped him get a Third Team All-ACC selection. However, he had a rather high number of interceptions at 12. His 61.8 QBR ranked him 63rd among quarterbacks in the nation.

Plummer led the Cardinals to an ACC championship, although he was unable to get even one touchdown in the 13-6 loss to Florida State.

#1 Drake Maye - North Carolina

North Carolina v NC State

Despite this season not being a successful one for the Tar Heels results-wise (8-5, loss Duke's Mayo Bowl), their quarterback did reap some results. He racked up 3608 passing yards, with 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. This helped him get a Second Team All-ACC selection, a far cry from a 2022 season that saw him crowned the ACC's Player, Offensive Player, and Rookie of the Year.

However, Maye is still widely expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.