5 Best Must-Watch College Football Games in Week 3 2023

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season had a lot of high-octane games that left fans at the edge of their seats. And now, after all the intensity of week 2, the college football world is gearing up for actions from week 3 of the 2023 season.

In week 2, we saw the Texas Longhorns clinch an upset win over Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. They won 34-24, making it their first home game defeat under Saban which had a double-digit deficit. Apart from this, we also saw Deion Sanders continue his impressive run with Colorado, as they went on to make it a 2-0 campaign this season by defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

So what can college football fans expect in week 3? Well, here are our top 5 games to watch out for in the coming weekend.

1. Texas vs Wyoming

After defeating the highly touted Alabama Crimson Tide, coach Steve Sarkisian and his team will gear up to face Wyoming in an interesting week 3 matchup. Although the game will not be as difficult as it was against Alabama, Wyoming may still pose a challenge for the Longhorns' unit.

The game is scheduled to be played on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

2. Alabama vs. South Florida

Nick Saban and his team must be disappointed with their 21 home-game winning streak being thwarted by Texas. However, they need to shrug it off and learn from their mistakes heading into week 3. Alabama have an easier game ahead of them as they face the South Florida Bulls. But nothing is certain in the world of college football.

Both South Florida and Alabama have a 1-1 record up until now in the 2023 season. Now, it will be interesting to see if Saban's team can go on and secure the win against the Bulls. The game will played on September 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET

3. LSU vs. Mississippi State

In another interesting game of week 3 of college football, the LSU Tigers will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Tigers began their 2023 campaign with a devastating loss at the hands of Florida State. Florida won the game 45-24, after which LSU recuperated and secured a 72-10 win against Grambling State.

On the other hand, Mississippi State will be going into this game undefeated. But the LSU Tigers are still a formidable opponent with coach Brian Kelly leading them. It will be a tough hurdle for the Bulldogs to clear if they want to make it 3-0.

They were lucky to clinch a 31-24 overtime win against Arizona in week 2. But will fortune favor them in week 3 as well? The game is set to be played on September 16 at 12 p.m. ET.

4. West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Week 3 of the 2023 college football season is also going to witness the Backyard Brawl rivalry between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite both teams not being favored to make it to playoffs, their rivalry game is one to watch out for, as fans are electrified for their favorite team to emerge as winners.

The last time these two met, Pittsburgh won by a 38-31 scoreline and leads the all-time series against West Virginia 62-40-3. Can the Mountaineers emerge as champions in this season's Backyard Brawl? The game is scheduled for September 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

5. Colorado vs. Colorado State

Finally, to complete our list of top 5 games of week 3 of the season, we have the Colorado Buffaloes clashing with the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffalos are undefeated going into week 3 and are favored to continue the run under Deion Sanders. On the other hand, the Rams lost their season opener against the Washington State Cougars by 24-50.

Sanders has already made a statement leading the Buffs to two straight wins in the 2023 season after last year's 1-11 campaign. The excitement around Sanders continuing his impressive run is high in the world of college football.

ESPN Game Day is going to head to Boulder to cover the game between these two teams. It is scheduled to be played on September 16 at 10 p.m. ET