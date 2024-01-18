5 biggest opponents for Seminoles if FSU joins SEC after $572 million ACC legal battle

The Florida State Seminoles could be leaving the ACC soon, and could possibly join the SEC.

Before the 2023 college football season, FSU made it clear they were unhappy with the revenue sharing in the ACC and the media rights deal. With that, the Seminoles could look to leave the conference.

Yet, if FSU does depart from the ACC, the Seminoles would break the grant-of-rights agreements which would cost them $572 million, according to the lawsuit.

If FSU does decide to still go forward of leaving the ACC and join the SEC there would be marquee matchups waiting for them.

5 biggest opponents for Seminoles if FSU joins SEC

#1 Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the premier college football program and getting to play Florida State would be a massive game.

Although Alabama has lost some luster with Nick Saban retiring, the Crimson Tide should still be a big program. FSU, meanwhile, would be a good test to see where both programs stand after some significant changes this off-season.

#2 Georgia

FSU and Georgia just played in the Orange Bowl, with the Bulldogs winning 63-3 in the most lopsided win in any Bowl game.

Florida State did have several key players opted out after the Seminoles were surprisingly left out of the college football playoff. Although the game was one-sided, FSU could get the chance to prove they can hang with the top schools in the SEC with a full roster.

#3 Florida

Florida State beat Florida this year

If FSU joins the SEC, Florida would remain their biggest rival.

Despite FSU and Florida being in different conferences, the two play one another during rivalry week. The schools can keep that tradition going, but with it now counting toward the conference record, the game would be that much bigger.

#4 Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the more storied college football programs and have a bright future with quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee is a step below Georgia and Alabama, so it would likely be a more competitive game for FSU in SEC play. Both FSU and Vols do get plenty of national attention, so when they do play, it wouldn't be a surprise to see College GameDay make that their game of the week.

#5 Ole Miss

With Lane Kiffin at the helm, Ole Miss enters 2024 with a lot of expectations as the Rebels could be the team to beat in the SEC.

If FSU joins the SEC, the Seminoles vs. Rebels would be a great litmus test to see where both schools rank heading into the season. The winner would immediately become a favorite to make the college football playoff.