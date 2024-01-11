5 biggest surprises and disappointments of 2023 college football season

The 2023 college football season is officially over, as the Michigan Wolverines were crowned national champions after beating Washington 34-31.

In every college football season, plenty of teams and players gain recognition for their incredible football, while others are major disappointments from their preseason expectations.

Let's take a look at the biggest surprises and disappointments this season.

Biggest surprises this college football season

Here are three of the biggest surprises this season:

#1 Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats were a huge revelation for many in college football.

In Jedd Fisch's first year with the program in 2021, the Wildcats went 1-11 and followed that up with a 5-7 season in 2022. Out of nowhere in 2023, Arizona went 10-3, which included beating Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

The Wildcats picked up wins over Oregon State, Washington State, UCLA and Utah, among others. Arizona also ended its season on a seven-game winning streak after starting 3-4.

#2 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State made it to the Big 12 championship game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys weren't ranked by the AP entering the season, but the Cowboys ended up finishing 10-4 and being ranked 16th to end the year.

Oklahoma State made it to the Big 12 championship game but lost to Texas. However, the Cowboys beat Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl to cap off a surprise season under coach Mike Gundy.

#3, Missouri

Entering the 2023 college football season, many weren't thinking the Missouri Tigers would be a top-10 team, but that was the case as Missouri ended the 2023 college football season ranked eighth.

The Tigers went 11-2 this season, which includes beating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Missouri went 6-7 in both 2021 and 2022, but in 2023, it did a complete 180.

In 2023, the Tigers went out and beat Kansas State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida, with their losses coming to LSU and Georgia.

Biggest disappointments this college football season

Here are two of the biggest disappointments this college football season:

#1 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans entered the 2023 season as a favorite to win the Pac-12 championship and potentially make it to the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans were led by the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback and had Lincoln Riley as head coach. In 2022, USC went 11-3, with two losses to Utah, who also beat the Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game. Had USC avoided those defeats, it likely would have made the playoffs.

In 2023, however, the Trojans fell flat as they finished the season 8-5 and went 5-4 in conference play. USC lost to Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Oregon and UCLA to end a disappointing season.

#2 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU made it to the national championship game last year

TCU was the biggest surprise in college football in the 2022 season, as the Horned Frogs upset Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal to advance to the national championship.

Although Georgia blew out TCU in the national championship, it was a very successful season. Heading into 2023, the Horned Frogs were ranked 17th by the AP and a threat in the Big 12.

However, TCU finished the season 5-7 in 2023, with losses to Colorado, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Texas and Oklahoma.