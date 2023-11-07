5 bold college football predictions for 2023 CFP National Championship entering Week 11

The beauty of sports is making some bold college football predictions, and with Week 11 getting ready to start off, there are a lot of things to look at.

Let's talk about five bold college football predictions about the College Football Playoffs and national championship.

Bold college football predictions for College Football Playoff

Here are five of them:

#5 Michigan falls out of the College Football Playoff

The Michigan Wolverines have been one of the top teams in college football this season and have been cruising to victories.

Entering Week 11, they have the top defense in college football, allowing 6.7 points per game. However, their schedule has been pretty week, but over the final three weeks of the regular season, it really picks up.

They face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the coming weeks. They will miss the Big Ten Conference Championship Game as well as the College Football Playoff.

#4 Washington Huskies elevate into the College Football Playoff

With one team dropping out of the College Football Playoff, another is going to climb up.

The Washington Huskies have dominated behind senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and rank fourth in the country, averaging 41.7 points per game. They sit less than 100 points behind Florida State in the most recent AP Poll.

Expect the Huskies to continue their season in the semifinals of the CFP as one of the college football predictions to track.

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide falls just short of the College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide have made the most College Football Playoff since the four-team format began a decade ago.

However, a 14-point win over the LSU Tigers did not move them at all, as they remained eighth in college football, according to the AP Poll, so they are going to need to do a bit better.

They already have one loss in the regular season. If they lose in the SEC Championship Game or in the coming weeks, they're going to fall short, as no two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff with two losses.

Unless they win the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, things are going to be brutal in Tuscaloosa for a second consecutive season. This college football prediction seems to be something that will really make a lot of fans happy outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

#2 Ohio State wins it all

There's a reason why the Ohio State Buckeyes were the top-ranked program in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

They showcased their dominance on Saturday as wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka combined for 54 receiving yards against Rutgers but still won by double digits. Their offense is outstanding with all their weapons while the defense is one of the best in the country.

There is no team that can match up with them, and with coach Ryan Day's experience, it will be difficult to beat the Buckeyes.

#1 College Football Playoff prediction: Georgia Bulldogs is one-and-done

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships and are looking to become the first program in over 75 years to do so.

However, the Bulldogs are a little worse for wear as the season continues. Tight end Brock Bowers is out with a high ankle sprain and could take time to get back to his dominant self.

This team has been playing well, but it feels like the wheels are getting ready to fall off. The semifinals of the College Football Playoff seem to be where they could end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, as the boldest college football prediction.