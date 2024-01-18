5 Caleb Downs replacements for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama as Tide DB enters transfer portal amid Georgia rumors

Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Caleb Downs announced he will be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday after Nick Saban's recent retirement.

Downs, a true freshman last season, earned a starting safety spot and led Alabama in tackles with 107, along with two interceptions and one forced fumble. He earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and was the SEC's Newcomer of the Year.

Downs will be hard to replace, but there are defensive backs in the transfer portal whom Kalen DeBoer can look to land.

5 Caleb Downs replacements for Kalen Deboer’s Alabama

#1, Jabbar Muhammad, CB

Jabbar Muhammad is a cornerback, so he isn't a perfect replacement for Caleb Downs, but Kalen DeBoer needs to address the secondary in the transfer portal.

Muhammad played last season at Washington under DeBoer and led the team with three interceptions while adding 46 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

According to reports, Muhammad is set to visit Alabama, which could lead to him following his coach.

#2, Asa Turner, S

The most logical replacement for Caleb Downs is any of the former Washington Huskies players who are familiar with Kalen DeBoer.

Asa Turner entered the transfer portal after DeBoer left, and he is a good replacement for Downs. Turner dealt with injuries in 2023 but still managed to record 26 tackles and two tackles for loss.

In 2022, Turner had a career-high 52 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended. He can be an immediate starter in the Crimson Tide's secondary.

#3, Isheem Young, S

Isheem Young entered the transfer portal after parting ways with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“Isheem is not part of our program, and we wish him the best,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “We’re just trying to get the guys ready that are here.”

Young recorded 14 tackles and passes defended this season before being removed from the roster. Young may not be a starter right away, but he could enter training camp to compete for a starting job.

#4, Peyton Woodyard, S

Caleb Downs was a surprise starter as a true freshman, and if Alabama decides to go that route again, Peyton Woodyard is the logical replacement.

Woodyard is a four-star recruit out of California who shocked many when he committed to Alabama instead of Georgia as projected. He's the seventh-ranked safety and now has a chance to come in and compete for a starting role.

#5, KJ Martin, S

KJ Martin entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Akron and could be in line to land with a big-time school.

Martin recorded 45 tackles, one sack and one interception last season. Martin would have to come in and compete for a starting job, but even if he doesn't win the job, he could be a rotational player in the secondary.