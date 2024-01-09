5 celebrities who attended the CFP National Championship game ft. Travis Scott, Derek Jeter and others

The CFP National Championship game between Michigan and Washington has proved to be quite the battle on the gridiron. The Big Ten Champions put up a dominant performance and had the upper hand throughout most of the game.

On the other hand, the Pac-12 champions, the Washington Huskies, struggled to cope with Michigan's defense and were unsuccessful in converting chances into points for the team. In the end, their efforts proved futile and thus their quest for a natty came to a heart-breaking end.

As the final quarter of the game came to an end, Michigan emerged as the national champions with a 34-13 final score. The final game of the 2023 college football season has also brought in a star-studded crowd to the NRG Stadium in Houston. So let's know more about the celebrities who attended the game.

5 Celebrities attending the CFP National Championship game

#1 John Harbaugh

One of the biggest names in football attending the Michigan vs Washington game is Jim Harbaugh's brother and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In a video going viral on social media, we see John catching his brother off-guard on the sidelines.

The two then embraced each other as John gave his younger brother some words of motivation before leaving him to lead his team on the gridiron.

#2 Stephen A. Smith

Another sports personality spotted at NRG Stadium for the National Championship game is Stephen A. Smith. The 56-year-old was in attendance with other celebrities to catch the high-octane action between Michigan and Washington.

Before the game, Smith also hosted his show 'First Take' from Inside the NRG Stadium.

#3 Michael Jordan

NBA legend Michael Jordan was also seen at the VIP section of the stands watching the national championship game with a lot of interest. The 60-year-old is known to be an avid supporter of Jim Harbaugh and his team. In fact, his brand Air Jordan sponsors the Michigan football team.

For Jordan, watching the Wolverines cruise on to win their first natty since 1997 must be an exciting sight to behold. Now, congratulations are in order from Jordan to Harbaugh for his milestone achievement.

#4 Derek Jeter

Former MLB player Derek Jeter was also seen in attendance vibing along with Stephen A. Smith, Michael Jordan and others at the VIP booth of the CFP National Championship game. Jeter was seen wearing a white Michigan hoodie in support of his alma mater, where he played for Michigan's baseball team back in 1992.

#5 Travis Scott

From the music industry, rap sensation Travis Scott was seen accompanying the rest of the celebrities at the VIP booth. The multi-time Grammy nominee was spotted wearing a black t-shirt along with his jewelry as he had his eyes fixed on the field catching all the action of the national championship game.

Scott was born and brought up in Houston, Texas. Since the game is being played at the NRG Stadium, it explains his presence for college football's biggest match of the 2023 season.

