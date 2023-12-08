5 CFB superstars who were robbed of the Heisman Trophy in 2023 ft. Malik Nabers

The 2023 Heisman trophy will be announced on Saturday, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to win the award.

Going to New York will be Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., and Bo Nix. All four had incredible seasons, but some fans feel like a few others players should also have been invited to New York.

Here are five college football players who were robbed of the chance of going to New York and potentially winning the Heisman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Five college football players robbed of Heisman in 2023

#1 Malik Nabers, wide receiver, LSU

Malik Nabers just concluded one of the best college seasons for a wide receiver in a while.

The LSU Tigers receiver recorded 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns. It wasn't as good of a season as DeVonta Smith had in 2020 when he won the Heisman, but Smith was arguably the best wide receiver in college football.

#2 Ollie Gordon, running back, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State played in the Big 12 championship game in large part because the Cowboys had Ollie Gordon as their starting running back.

Gordon rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns on 258 carries, also adding 326 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He led all of college football in rushing yards this season.

#3 Jordan Travis, quarterback Florida State

Jordan Travis was in the running to be a Heisman finalist before he broke his leg with two games left in the season.

Travis ended the year throwing for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was a key reason why FSU went undefeated this season, but his injury hurt his Heisman chances and kept the Seminoles out of the college football playoffs.

#4 Caleb Williams, quarterback, USC

The reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams won't even be a finalist this year despite having a pretty good 2023 season.

Williams went 266-for-388 for 3,633 yards 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. It was a step down from his 2023 season, but he had similar stats to Michael Penix Jr., but the fact that USC went 7-5 hurt his Heisman chances.

#5 Blake Corum, running back, Michigan

Blake Corum was a longshot to win the Heisman but was the focal point of one of the nation's best offenses at Michigan.

Corum led the country in total touchdowns, 24, which should have had him in the conversation.