5 college football programs who enjoyed the highest spring game attendance in 2024 ft. Ohio State Buckeyes

The majority of college football teams have had their spring games, and some schools had a great turnout for their game.

Some schools will play their game this weekend, but through April 29, all the top programs have had their spring game.

Let's take a look at the top 5 games with highest attendance.

Top 5 highest spring game attendance in college football

#5. Georgia, 55,000

Georgia had 55,000 people in attendance

The Georgia Bulldogs had their spring game on April 13 and 55,000 fans attended the game.

In spring games, stats aren't officially tracked, but CJ Allen recorded an interception of Carson Beck. Beck, however, threw 45 passes as the game ended in a 20-20 tie.

Beck ended up 25-of-46 for 301 yards and two touchdowns while Gunner Stockton went 23-of-37 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

#4. Nebraska, 60,000

The Nebraska Cornhuskers ranked fourth in all of college football with 60,000 fans in attendance.

Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola stood out for Nebraska, as the presumed starter went 16-for-22 through the air for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers, Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner, and Jaylen Lloyd all had receiving touchdowns. Dante Dowdell rushed for two touchdowns, as he finished the game with 76 yards on seven carries.

#3. Penn State, 67,000

Penn State had 67,000 fans in attendance

The Penn State Nittany Lions game had 67,000 fans in attendance, which was the third-most in college football.

The game was lopsided as Team White beat Team Blue 27-0. Starting QB Drew Allar was on Team White and he threw for 202 yards and a touchdown. Running back, Quinton Martin Jr. scored the game's first touchdown, as he rushed for a nine-yard TD, he added another 12-yard run.

On defense, AJ Harris recorded seven tackles, including two tackles for loss.

#2. Alabama, 72,000

The Alabama Crimson Tide had their game on April 13 and 72,000 fans came out to watch a new-look Alabama team.

This was the first time since 2007 that Nick Saban was not the head coach of the Crimson Tide, as Kalen DeBoer took over.

Running back Jam Miller was named MVP for his performance of eight carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Germie Bernard had three catches for 122 yards.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe went just 3-for-9 for 100 yards.

On defense, freshman linebacker Justin Okoronkwo totaled 11 tackles.

#1. Ohio State Buckeyes, 80,000

The Ohio State Buckeyes drew an incredible 80,000 fans for their Spring Game, which is the most-attended Spring Game in college football in 2024.

Starting QB Will Howard went 9-of-13 passes for 77 yards before he left the game to allow the other quarterbacks to get work in. Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins had 31 rushing yards on four carries.

Emeka Egbuka led the receiving core with four catches for 47 yards.

On defense, Jack Sawyer, Jason Moore, Mitchell Melton and Eddrick Houston all recorded a sack.