5 hot seat college football coaches who need a Week 8 win ft. Jimbo Fisher, Sam Pittman and more

The 2023 college football season has reached its midpoint, and we’ve seen programs perform both beyond and below expectations so far.

The process of firing coaches has become increasingly active and intense, with a number of coaches on the hot seat. With the official action expected to start soon, let’s take a look at five college football coaches who need a win in Week 8 to keep their job safe.

College football coaches on the hot seat

Here are five of them

#1 Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Texas A&M started the 2023 college football season on a brilliant note, winning four of their first five games. However, the Aggies have lost their last two games against Alabama and Tennessee.

Without a doubt, Jimbo Fisher needs a win against South Carolina in Week 8 to regain the confidence of the program, as they have a road trip to Ole Miss and LSU in the upcoming weeks. Notably, it will cost the Aggies more than $70 million to fire Fisher as their coach.

#2 Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Arkansas is on a five-game losing streak following their loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Razorbacks haven't won a conference game this season.

The outcome of subsequent games could play a significant role in determining Sam Pittman's future and the direction of the program. Arkansas is set to host Mississippi State in Week 8, so a win will help calm the situation.

#3 Tom Allen, Indiana

Following the 52-7 blowout loss to No.2 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Indiana has now lost four games this season, including all three in conference play.

The Hoosiers sit bottom of the Big Ten East, placing Tom Allen on the hot seat. It's crucial for the team to win against Rutgers in Week 8 before another stern test against No.7 Penn State in Week 9.

Indiana notably has one of the toughest schedules in college football this season.

#4 Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech won their Week 7 game against Wake Forest following a loss to No. 4 Florida State in Week 6. However, the Hokies haven't been impressive this season in many games.

Having suffered losses to Purdue, Rutgers and Marshall this season, it's difficult to predict the outcome of games involving Brent Pry's team. However, a win against Syracuse in Week 8 could help keep things on track as they hope to bounce back from last season's disappointment.

#5 Ken Wilson, Nevada

Having lost all six games this season, Ken Wilson may require some favorable developments to secure his job in his second season with Nevada.

Since succeeding Jay Norvell as the coach, Wilson's performances have not been moving in the desired direction, which puts his job in question. An upset against San Diego State in Week 8 is needed to rebuild the momentum of the Wolf Pack this season.