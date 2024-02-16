5 Louisiana DC replacements after LaMar Morgan takes the Michigan job ft. Marcus Woodson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the lookout for a new defensive coordinator after LaMar Morgan took up the defensive backs coach with the Michigan Wolverines.

Following Morgan's departure, here are five potential replacements for Morgan as Louisiana's DC.

Five replacements for LaMar Morgan as Louisiana DC

#1 Marcus Woodson

Woodson is the co-defensive coordinator with Arkansas, so if he wants to be the sole person calling defensive plays, the Louisiana job could be enticing.

He finished his first season as co-defensive coordinator, helping the Razorbacks defense improve from 2022. Although the new job would be a step down, getting the chance to be the sole playcaller could entice Woodson to be interested.

#2 Jeff Burris

Louisiana could opt to hire within, and Jeff Burris makes logical sense to be promoted to the Ragin' Cajuns defensive coordinator.

Burris is Louisinia's assistant coach and defensive backs coach, so he's familiar with the program. In 2022, Burris’ cornerbacks registered five interceptions and broke up 22 passes, while the defense finished in the top half of the Sun Belt.

He has proven to have success with his group, so the next step could be calling plays.

#3 Mike Giuliani

The other name to watch out for as a potential person to be promoted to Louisiana's defensive coordinator is assistant coach and outside linebackers coach Mike Giuliani.

Giuliani has been part of the Louisiana football staff since 2019 and has had immediate success. He coached Chauncey Manac, Joe Dillon and Andre Jones to All-Conference selections.

He has also worked as a defensive analyst in the NFL, so he comes in with a plethora of experience.

#4 Vince Kehres

Vince Kehres is the defensive coordinator for Toledo but could opt to go to Louisiana to coach at a bigger school.

Kehres has helped Toledo have one of the best defenses in the MAC. In 2022, the Rockets' defense ranked first in the MAC in total defense (326.1), passing yards allowed (183.0) and defensive passing efficiency (112.19).

He deserves an opportunity to call plays at a bigger school, and Louisiana could be the place.

#5 Spence Nowinsky

Spence Nowinsky is the Ohio Bobcats defensive coordinator and helped the program have one of the best defenses in the MAC.

In Nowinsky's second year at Ohio, his defense finished No. 4 in the nation and was the No. 1 Group of Five Defense as well as the No. 1 defense in the Mid-American Conference.

He was a Broyles Award nominee and named the Defensive Coordinator of the Year for the Group of Five. Nowinsky should be one the radar for any defensive coordinator job, and Louisiana should show interest in him.