5 Marvin Harrison Jr. replacements if Ohio State WR declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr has etched his name as a standout in college football. After spending his freshman season as a backup to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxson Smith-Njigba in 2021, Harrison Jr had a breakout campaign last year. He went on to record 1,263 receiving yards and 14 receiving TDs, earning him the Richter-Howard Receiver of The Year Award.

This season, Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a key part of the Buckeyes starting roster. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft next year. However, after their disappointing loss to Michigan, the 21-year-old is still not certain if he will be declaring for the draft.

Nevertheless, let us look at the five best replacements for the WR in Ohio State if he does declare for the 2024 draft.

Five best Marvin Harrison Jr. replacements

#1 Jeremiah Smith (Class of 2024)

One of the best recruits of the 2024 class, five-star WR prospect Jeremiah Smith could be a potential replacement for Marvin Harrison Jr. Smith has been committed to the Buckeyes since December 2022 and is considered to be the second-best national prospect in college football, according to 247Sports and Rivals.com.

Despite his verbal commitment to Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith spent time visiting the Florida Gators. If he does join the Buckeyes, then he could be a great fit to fill the void that will be left by Harrison Jr's departure.

#2 Mylan Graham (Class of 2024)

Another five-star WR prospect of the 2024 recruiting class is Mylan Graham, who is also committed to the Buckeyes. Graham made his commitment to the program back in April, and it looks like he is fixed on debuting his collegiate career with the program. He currently plays for New Haven High School.

Mylan Graham spent some time in the summer training and camping with the Buckeyes under the guidance of OC and WR coach Brian Hartline. Given his agility and strength, he could go on to be the wide receiver star of the future.

#3 Jeremiah McClellan (Class of 2024)

The Buckeyes have another WR commit in the class of 2024 in the form of four-star prospect Jeremiah McClellan. The 6-foot-1 product of Christian Brothers College possesses strong ball-handling skills and a thick physique with athletic abilities, making him a powerhouse. Thus, he could be a good replacement for Marvin Harrison Jr. next year.

Jeremiah McClellan decided to commit to Ohio State over the likes of the Oregon Ducks and the Missouri Tigers.

#4 Carnell Tate (Freshman)

Another wide receiver who could explode into the scene is freshman Carnell Tate. Tate committed to the Buckeyes last year and enrolled back in January. So far this season, despite having limited time on the field, he has made an impression on Brian Hartline.

"I can't speak highly enough about him. I expect him to carry that momentum through the rest of this year and next year", Hartline said while talking about Tate.

This season, Carnell Tate has gone on to record 260 receiving yards and one receiving TD. He could be the next big thing for the Buckeyes in the WR department when Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves for the NFL.

#5 Bryson Rodgers (Freshman)

Another wide receiver on the Ohio State roster who could make a name next year is freshman Bryson Rodgers. The four-star prospect has quite the agility and is known for making quick work of his running routes.

However, Rodgers still needs some time to get a grasp of Brian Hartline's offensive playbook. He may not have been on the field this year, but the experience he carries could be a factor for him making it as a replacement for Marvin Harrison Jr next year.