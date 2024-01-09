On Monday, Jim Harbaugh helped the Michigan Wolverines qualify for the College Football Playoff National Championship. They beat the Washington Huskies 34-13. However, his future with the college is now up in the air.

There have been rumors for years that Harbaugh could leave Michigan and join the NFL. However, they can become true now that his contract is up and his team has won the title.

Here are five reasons why Harbaugh could leave Michigan to join the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 reasons why Jim Harbaugh could ditch Michigan for NFL

#1, NCAA allegations

The top reason why Harbaugh could leave the Michigan Wolverines to join the NFL is due to all the NCAA allegations.

Harbaugh was suspended twice this season: once for the alleged sign-stealing allegations and once for a recruiting violation as he bought a recruit a cheeseburger.

The NCAA and Big Ten have monitored Harbaugh's availability all season, and the coach may want to leave to avoid that.

#2, He's accomplished everything

Jim Harbaugh won the CFP National Championship on Monday

Jim Harbaugh left the NFL to return to his alma mater to try and lead the Michigan Wolverines to a national title.

On Monday, Harbaugh accomplished that goal as the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in a lopsided game.

With Michigan winning the national title, Harbaugh has accomplished it all. He has the national title, won the Big Ten three years in a row and defeated Ohio State three years in a row.

#3, Money

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly been offered a 10-year, $125 million contract offer from the University of Michigan to remain with the program.

Although $12.5 million yearly is plenty, Harbaugh could get more money in the NFL. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is getting $18 million per season, which would likely be a starting point for Harbaugh in the NFL.

#4, Not having to worry about recruiting

With the transfer portal, recruiting in college football has become more challenging.

Coaches must recruit high schoolers and players each season to try and keep them with the program.

They must ensure players are happy with their playing time to keep them in the program. That can be a headache for Jim Harbaugh, who could focus on coaching if he goes to the NFL.

#5, Chance to win the Super Bowl

The final reason Jim Harbaugh could go to the NFL is the chance to win a Super Bowl.

After Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship on Monday, a Super Bowl is the only thing alluding to him. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl but lost to his brother and the Baltimore Ravens.

Even during his playing career, Harbaugh never won a Super Bowl. So that seems like the final thing to check off in his career.

Poll : Do you think Jim Harbaugh will be going to the NFL? Yes No 0 votes