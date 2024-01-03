5 reasons why Michigan will win the CFB National Championship title

Michigan reached the college football national championship game on Monday after defeating Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines will be out to claim the college football national title after missing out on the chance in the last two seasons.

Jim Harbaugh's team hasn’t been crowned the champion of the landscape for a long time. Michigan last won the national championship in 1998 and this is a big chance for the Jim Harbaugh-led team to write another page in the history book of the program.

With a matchup set against Washington, let’s examine why the Wolverines will end up winning the national championship.

Five reasons why Michigan will win the National Championship

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

#1, Motivation amid scandal

It’s undeniable that Michigan has been more motivated as a team since the NCAA launched the sign-stealing investigation. This has led to Jim Harbaugh missing three regular season games.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines recorded a win against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State in the coach's absence. “Michigan against everybody” has been the mantra for the team amid the mantra and this is expected to push them to a national title victory.

#2, Balance offense

There are not many offenses in college football that can boast the balance of the Michigan offense in the passing and running game. This is one of the secrets to the team’s success.

Throughout the regular season, the Wolverines demonstrated a balanced offensive performance, averaging 24.2 passing yards and 37.8 rushing yards per game. They showcased an impressive scoring ability, putting up an average of 36.7 points per game.

#3, Relentless defense

Michigan boasts a relentless and determined defense that is always equal to the task. This was more evident in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, notably sacking Jalen Milroe six times.

During the regular season, the Wolverines led the nation in total defense, points conceded per game (10.2), yards allowed per game (244.5) and points conceded per play (0.172). Without a doubt, this can help them survive the explosive plays of Washington’s high-powered offense.

#4, Experience in the playoffs

Unlike Washington, which hasn't been to the College Football Playoff in a couple of years, Michigan appeared in the last two editions of the postseason tournament.

The experience the Wolverines have garnered in the loss to Georgia and TCU over the last two years offers them an edge over the Huskies. Jim Harbaugh’s teams obviously took advantage of that in the Rose Bowl against Alabama and will prove crucial once again.

#5, Sportsbook Lines

Since the announcement of the playoff participants, Michigan has been considered the favorite to claim the national championship by several sportsbooks and that says a lot.

Following the Rose Bowl victory, the Wolverines are considered the favorite in the title game matchup against the Huskies. Jim Harbaugh's team has had the upper hand all season and they've lived up to it. They are not expected to blow it up in the biggest game of all.