Alabama Crimson Tide Injury Report: Latest on Kobe Prentice, Deontae Lawson and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Auburn Tigers in Week 13 of the 2023 college football season. The game will commence at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0) is leading the way in the SEC West and is on a nine-game win streak. The Crimson Tide will be hoping to end the season with another win when they make the trip to Auburn this weekend.

However, Alabama has a few injury concerns to deal with ahead of its regular-season finale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide Week 13 injury report

Alabama Crimson Tide Kobe Prentice

Kobe Prentice injury update

Prentice strained his hamstring during practice last week. He sat out the game against the Chattanooga Mocs last weekend.

At the time of writing, Prentice is listed as questionable for the Week 13 game against Auburn. Prior to his injury, the wideout posted 282 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Deontae Lawson injury update

Lawson has been dealing with a foot injury since the start of November. The linebacker didn't play for Alabama in the last two games.

However, heading into Week 13, Lawson is listed as questionable and there is a possibility that he will feature against Auburn on Saturday.

Jaylen Key injury update

Key has been nursing an injury on his left thigh since the start of November. The defensive back has been on the sidelines for Alabama's last two games after picking up a knock against LSU.

Key is listed as questionable on the Crimson Tide injury report. However, there is no confirmation on whether he will play against Auburn this weekend.

Ja'Corey Brooks injury update

Brooks is listed as questionable on the Alabama Crimson Tide roster heading into Week 12. The wideout has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in October.

It's unclear if Brooks will feature in Alabama's regular-season finale against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.