Alabama quarterback, Jalen Milroe has been enjoying himself recently with the upturn in the fortunes of his team and his season individually.

The electric quarterback celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday by going on a helicopter ride over the Alabama campus and Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Some Alabama fans were nervous watching the video on X with the College Football Playoff just a few weeks away. They wouldn't mind wrapping their best player in cotton wool and expressed their hilarious concern.

Can Jalen Milroe win the Heisman?

Jalen Milroe started the season miserably, particularly late against the Texas Longhorns in a 34-24 loss in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, causing coach Nick Saban to bench him for the next game before he caught fire with the rest of the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide (12-1).

His end of the season was so impressive that he ended up No. 6 in the final Heisman voting board.

Milroe announced that he will return to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide for his senior year on "The Next Round" show.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland nominated Milroe to be one of the favorites for next year's Heisman due to his impressive breakout season and to make the Tide one of the best teams as well.

He spoke glowingly about the Tide on the “2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal.”

“We talk about Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman at LSU,” McFarland said. “I think Jalen Milroe will be the favorite to win the Heisman when the season starts next year. That defense will be a year older.

"I know you lose Dallas Turner, but, overall, the Tide’s team next year will be better than this year. And, oh, by the way, they made the college football playoffs this season.”

Paul Finebaum is notoriously hard to impress, but he also agreed with McFarland's assessment of Milroe on the show.

“The thing I heard tonight that I may never get over tonight, even though I know it’s true, is the fact that Jalen Milroe may be the leader in the clubhouse for the Heisman Trophy,” Finebaum said.

“He may be the favorite. Now, here’s a guy after the Texas game was pretty much relegated to Nowheresville, to throw in another word that Greg (McElroy) and I just made up. The bottom line is, he was down to No. 3 on the depth chart. We didn’t know if we would see him again. This is one of the most extraordinary reversals of fortune I have ever seen.”

Inexperienced Alabama may come of age next season, and with a confident Jalen Milroe as signal caller, a Heisman Trophy win isn't far-fetched.

