Alabama recruiting: 5 things Nick Saban needs from the transfer portal for 2024

Alabama Crimson Tide is back in the college football playoff after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game.

With Alabama focused on their Jan. 1 game against the Michigan Wolverines, head coach Saban knows the transfer portal is vital to keeping the program a powerhouse.

With there still over two weeks until the game, Saban says he remains in the office looking at possible transfer portal targets. He is also checking in with players on whether they will enter the transfer portal.

“I’m gonna stay in the office tomorrow,” Saban said. “So that, whether it’s guys going out early for the draft, our seniors, leadership group on the team, guys in transition have the opportunity to visit about what they want to do in the future. And we’re hopeful that all of our players are wanting to stay on our team and contribute to the preparation and success that we have the opportunity to have playing the best team in the country.”

Although the Crimson Tide made the college football playoffs, Nick Saban's team still needs to add some players to key positions. Here is a look at five such positions.

5 positions Alabama needs in the transfer portal

Wide receiver

Starting quarterback Jalen Milroe announced that he will be returning to Alabama, which is good news for the Crimson Tide. It will attract wide receivers in the transfer portal.

Alabama's offense struggled at times this season and only two wide receivers had over 500 receiving yards - Jermaine Burton at 777 and Isaiah Bond at 621. Burton, meanwhile, is a senior and won't be back, which makes the wide receiver a massive need as Milroe will need weapons next season.

Ja'Corey Brooks is also expected to be drafted on Day 2 in the NFL Draft, taking another weapon away from Alabama.

Defensive line

Adding to the trenches is key for any football team, but the Alabama Crimson Tide will need multiple defensive linemen in 2024.

Alabama is set to lose at least two edge rushers to the NFL Draft in Justin Eboigbe and could lose Dallas Turner, who recorded nine sacks this season at linebacker.

Both are expected to go, as Turner will be a first-round pick and that is 16 sacks the Crimson Tide will need to replace. Damon Payne Jr. is also expected to be drafted this April.

Cornerback

The Alabama Crimson Tide's secondary had success this season as it recorded 10 interceptions.

However, Alabama is likely to lose Kool-Aid McKinstry, Malachi Moore and Terrion Arnold to the NFL Draft.

McKinstry, Arnold, and Moore are all currently starting for the Crimson Tide, so Nick Saban will need to replace three players in the secondary.

Kicker

Alabama's starting kicker Will Reichard is a senior and won't be returning in 2024. He went 20-for-23 on field goals and 53-for-53 on extra points and was one of the best kickers in college football.

Although the Crimson Tide do have Conor Talty on the roster, who went 1-for-1 on extra points this season, Saban may want a more experienced kicker in 2024.

Tight end

The final position that Nick Saban and Alabama will need to get in the transfer portal is a tight end.

Adding weapons for Jalen Milroe will be one of the biggest needs for Alabama, but starting tight end CJ Dippre is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

Dippre caught nine passes for 172 yards as he was a key blocker as well. Although the Crimson Tide have freshman Danny Lewis Jr. as their backup, getting someone with starting experience to help Milroe out will be important.

