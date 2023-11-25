Alabama vs Auburn prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to go on the road to play the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama (10-1, 7-0 SEC) is coming off a 66-10 blowout win over Chattanooga last Saturday. The Crimson Tide have already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game on Dec. 2 against Georgia. Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) is coming off a 31-10 home loss to New Mexico State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Alabama vs Auburn: Game Details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-5)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Alabama vs. Auburn: Betting Odds

Spread

Alabama -14.5 (-110)

Auburn +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Alabama -700

Auburn +500

Total

Over 49 (-110)

Under 49 (-110)

Alabama vs Auburn: Picks

The Alabama Crimson Tide will likely be in the college football playoff should they beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game. Alabama has started to find its groove offensively with Jalen Milroe and I like him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in this game. The quarterback has gone over that number in three of his last four games.

Auburn, meanwhile, is coming off a terrible loss and will look to end their regular season on a high note. The Tigers' offense has struggled this season and is likely to struggle against this Crimson Tide defense. Take Payton Thorne to throw over 0.5 interceptions in this matchup as Alabama's front seven will force the QB to make a quick and bad throw. The Crimson Tide have recorded at least one interception in each of their last three games.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Head-to-head

Alabama and Auburn will be playing for the Iron Bowl and this will be the 88th meeting for the programs. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 49-37-1 while Alabama is on a three-game win streak.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction

Although the Alabama Crimson Tide will be focused on the SEC Championship next week, I still like Alabama to win here and cover.

Auburn's offense has been terrible this season while the Crimson Tide is known for its defense. Alabama should be able to force some turnovers and plenty of points, and given this is a rivalry, the Crimson Tide will want to blow out the Tigers.

Prediction: Alabama wins by 17+.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Alabama Auburn 0 votes