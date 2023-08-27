Amid the ongoing rumors around Stanford-ACC, CFB insider names his "dark horses" in each of the P5 conferences ahead of the 2023 season

Stanford has been in the midst of a potential realignment to the Atlantic Coast Conference in the last few weeks. The university, alongside Cal and SMU, remains in consideration for the East Coast League despite its initial failure to get the required votes for admission.

College football insider Jim Williams believes the Cardinal would have been the dark horse of the ACC in the 2023 season if the school had been competing in the league. However, the earliest the Bay Area university can start playing in the ACC if the move is successful is 2024.

The opinion comes as a surprise considering Stanford's poor record in the last two seasons. The Cardinal are entering the 2023 college football season coming off two consecutive 3-9 records. Their only winning season in the last four years came in the shortened 2020 season.

Nonetheless, with Stanford not yet playing in the ACC, it's hard to tell what they could achieve with it. The Cardinal are a storied program in the realm of college football and happen to be a highly competitive team. Notably, they recorded nine consecutive winning seasons from 2009 to 2018.

What are the Power Five Dark Horses in 2023?

Jim Williams started his list with Kansas for the Big 12. He believes the Jayhawks have the talent to compete despite being overlooked for some reasons.

With Stanford not available, Duke was Williams' choice for the ACC. Coming off a 9-4 season in 2022, he believes they can come with some surprises.

For the Big Ten, Williams sees Penn State as the potential dark horse. He noted that he is aware of the Nittany Lions being a good team. However, they could overtake Michigan and Ohio State this season.

Utah was his choice for the Pac-12. The Utes getting tagged "dark horse" is a big surprise considering they have won the last two Pac-12 Championships.

Finally, William picked Arkansas as the likely dark horse in the Southeastern Conference for the 2023 season. He believes the Razorbacks will be a good team if they can work on their defense.

Will Stanford record a winning season in 2023?

Following two consecutive losing seasons, all eyes will be on the Cardinal in the 2023 college football season. The team obviously has a lot of lapses considering the way they played last season.

Incoming coach Troy Taylor comes with a strong track record, having enjoyed a prosperous tenure at Sacramento State, where he went 30-8. He faces the significant challenge of stepping into the role previously held by David Shaw.

Beyond managing the transition and adjusting to new strategies, Taylor also grapples with the task of integrating numerous fresh talents into the roster, given that the team will have merely five returning starters for the 2023 season.