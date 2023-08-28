Amid uncertainties around the 4 remaining Pac-12 schools, Big 12 and ACC indulged in negotiations over the weekend: Reports

The Big 12 and ACC could be looking at a trade.

As eight of 12 schools from the Pac-12 have left the conference, the future of the remaining four is unclear. Stanford and Cal have been trying to join the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Oregon State and Washington State have pledged their loyalty to the Pac-12.

However, many expect the future of the Pac-12 schools to be finalized first. Recent reports indicate that the Big 12, ACC, and Big Ten could be looking at a trade.

According to CFB reporter C.W. Williams, the Big 12 and ACC are reportedly in talks to trade schools.

"This just in... negotiations between the ACC and Big 12 became even more complicated over the weekend when the Big Ten entered the talks."

"The three are close to deal that would send Kansas to the Big 10 in exchange for Nebraska returning to the Big 12. The ACC would receive WVU and a program to be named later. Sources tell me the ACC would receive an option to add UCF as insurance against FSU bolting for the SEC."

If the deal were made, it would be massive and continue to shake up the college football conferences. Nebraska re-joining the Big 12 hasn't been discussed, but it does make sense on paper, as the Cornhuskers can reignite some of their old rivalries.

FSU unhappy with the ACC

The ACC adding UCF makes sense, as it can remain in the Florida market, especially if Florida State does leave the conference as it's been unhappy with the ACC.

FSU President Richard McCullough recently said the school was unhappy with the ACC. The conference has a lengthy media rights deal, and the payouts have fallen behind what the SEC and Big Ten are getting.

With that, FSU says they need something to change or will look to join another conference.

"We of course are not satisfied with our current situation. We love the ACC, we love our partners at ESPN. Our goal would be to stay in the ACC but staying in the ACC with the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the ACC conference itself."

By adding UCF in this potential move, the ACC would still be able to have a team in Florida should FSU leave.