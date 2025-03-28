“Anybody got at least a five bedroom home”: Deion Sanders drops cheeky message after signing lucrative extension with Colorado

The Deion Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes story will continue for the foreseeable future as the mercurial coach has signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension that will run through the 2029 season.

Coach Prime will continue his CFB coaching career in Boulder after arriving ahead of the 2023 college football session. He led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in 2023 and then a 9-4 record in 2024.

Following the extension, Coach Prime dropped a concise yet cheeky message.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado. We’ve just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It’s not just about football; it’s about developing young men who are ready to take on the world," Sanders said.

He continued,

"I’m committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We’ve got work to do, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Deion Sanders's contract renewal is a boon for Colorado, who are preparing for the 2025 college football season aiming to build from their 9-4 finish in 2024.

Deion Sanders' new contract ends NFL speculation

By signing a lucrative contract with the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has seemingly put to bed any speculation of heading to the NFL. The Hall of Famer was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coach job in January, especially considering his friendship with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

Coach Prime spent five seasons with the Cowboys and helped them win a Super Bowl title. His flashy style of play made him a favorite in Dallas, and fans welcomed the idea of bringing him back as head coach.

Expand Tweet

However, with the Dallas Cowboys appointing career coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as head coach and Sanders signing a bumper new extension with the Buffaloes, Coach Prime's shot at coaching an NFL team will have to wait.

In the meantime, Deion Sanders will look to repay Colorado's faith by leading them to the expanded college football playoffs. His side were about a win or two away from the feat in 2024. Hence, the ever-ambitious Coach Prime will fancy his chances in the 2025/26 season.

