Are ACC teams trying to join the SEC? Taking a closer look at the recent expansion and realignments in Power 5

The ACC was the conference most troubled by the wave of realignments after the Pac-12 during the offseason. The East Coast league saw a couple of its teams push to leave the conference. Although none of them were successful in their bid, it's not the end of the road.

However, the conference was able to add more teams to its roster. Despite the initial opposition from some members of the league, the conference added Stanford, Cal and SMU with the three due to join in 2024. This brings up the membership of the league to 18 schools.

A couple of teams in the ACC are pushing to leave the conference in the near future and the Southeastern Conference is one of the options they are considering. This is expected to place the teams in a better financial standing within the landscape.

Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina are the major three teams seeking a move out of the conference. The three teams are not happy with the revenue distribution model in the ACC, which does not take into account the market influence of teams within the conference.

The three universities are also not happy with the league's ongoing media deal which runs down till 2036. The length of the contract means the teams are tied to earning the same amount in media revenue for the next 13 years. This will keep them at a competitive disadvantage.

Florida State has notably been vocal about its intention to leave. Its officials have publicly talked about it and the school's Board of Regents has held meetings concerning the issue. Clemson and North Carolina have approached the move in a more subtle way.

Will the three schools be able to leave?

While the SEC as well as the Big Ten will be open to welcoming all three universities, leaving the ACC remains the daunting task ahead. Exiting the conference is a highly expensive and lengthy process that will require a lot of sacrifice from the team intending to leave.

The conference exit fee stands at a staggering $120 million. This will be a record fee to leave an athletic conference should any of the three schools eventually pay it. Aside from the huge fee, there's a need to challenge the grant of rights that belongs to ESPN in court.

The exhausting process of leaving the league makes it hard for teams to take the exit door. However, with the insistence of the three schools, we could see them in the SEC in the next few years.