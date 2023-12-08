Army Football Injury Report Week 15: Updates on Kanye Udoh, Isaiah Alston and more

The Army Black Knights are preparing for their annual matchup against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. With this historic matchup taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, it's going to be a close contest.

However, there are a few injuries that will be a factor in this game. Let's take a closer look at the injury report for the Army Black Knights and discuss the most recent updates.

Army Football Injury Report Week 15

The Army Black Knights are sitting at 5-6 currently and are looking for their fourth consecutive season without a losing record. Only three players have been listed on the most recent injury report, with less than 36 hours to go for kickoff.

Kanye Udoh, Running Back

Freshman running back Kanye Udoh has done well throughout the season but missed the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game due to an undisclosed injury. His current status is questionable.

Udoh has been playing well so far this season as he has 86 rushing attempts for 436 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as one reception that did not get any yards.

Despite not being available, he has the most rushing attempts and rushing yards in the program outside of starting quarterback Bryson Daily.

Isaiah Alston, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Isaiah Alston has been one of the best pass-catching options for the Black Knights this season. He has nine receptions for 266 yards (29.6 yards per catch) with two receiving touchdowns.

However, he has not played since Sept. 23 with an ankle injury and has not been listed to return. So, expect him to be ruled out for the game against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday.

Isaiah Alston is a huge difference maker for this program. Despite being injured for more than two months, he still leads the Black Knights in receptions. Alston is tied for the program's lead in touchdown receptions.

Losing him to an ankle injury greatly changed the projection of this offense as they did not have the roster in place to absorb this huge setback.

Alex Meredith, Quarterback

Senior quarterback Alex Meredith has not seen the field throughout his entire college career and is not going to on Saturday too. He has been out with an undisclosed injury this entire season and will not be activated for this game.