ASU vs Arizona prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) is coming off a 49-13 loss to Oregon last weekend. Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) is ranked 16th and coming off a 42-18 win over Utah at home.

ASU vs Arizona: Game Details

Fixture: ASU Sun Devils (3-8) vs Arizona Wildcats (8-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Mountain America Stadium

ASU vs Arizona: Betting Odds

Spread

ASU +10.5 (-110)

Arizona -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

ASU +300

Arizona -380

Total

Over 50 (-108)

Under 50 (-112)

ASU vs Arizona: Picks

The ASU Sun Devils are 2-2 in their last four and are led by running back Cameron Skattebo. Skattebo is getting around 12 carries a game, and over his last seven games, he's averaging 59.42 rushing yards per game. But, with the Sun Devils likely going to run the ball more, It is expected that he gets more carries and get over 60 rushing yards.

Arizona, meanwhile, has been very solid this year. The Wildcats have been solid on offense and Fifita has thrown two or more passing touchdowns in four straight games and five of his last six. ASU, meanwhile, has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw two or more passing touchdowns in two of their last three games.

ASU vs Arizona: Head-to-head

ASU and Arizona have played each other 96 times and the Wildcats lead the series 50-45-1. Arizona also snapped ASU's five-game winning streak last year with a 38-35 win.

ASU vs Arizona: Prediction

Arizona has been a surprise team this season in college football and the Wildcats should cruise to a double-digit win here on the road.

ASU's defense has been a problem, as just last week Oregon was able to drop 49 points against them. Arizona should be able to get out to an early lead and build off of that to end up winning by two touchdowns to cover the spread.

Prediction: Arizona wins by 14 points.

