The recent wave of Big 12 expansion has seen the conference add Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah from the Pac-12. This follows the official addition of Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU to the league this summer after reaching an agreement in 2021.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has reiterated the fact that the Big 12 is open for expansion, provided it offers the needed value to the conference. He has also continuously talked about the plan to make the Big 12 a national conference, spanning coast to coast.

With that, it appears the Big 12 expansion is done on the west coast. Brett McMurphy and a couple of college football insiders have reported that the conference is not interested in SDSU and the remaining Pac-12 teams. The league is only interested in expanding on the east coast.

Next wave of Big 12 expansion depends on the collapse of ACC

According to reports, the Big 12 is closely monitoring the situation within the Atlantic Coast Conference in a bid to expand on the east coast. A couple of teams within the ACC are not happy with the current revenue distribution and want to find their way out.

However, the ACC's binding contract and grant of rights lock the teams into the league until 2036. This makes exiting the conference a pretty difficult task for the members. Nonetheless, a couple of teams are exploring several options for navigating the binding contract.

Reports have it that teams willing to leave the ACC will have to pay a whopping $120 million in exit fees. They will further proceed in a legal battle to contest the grant of rights currently owned by ESPN. This lengthy and expensive procedure makes leaving the conference very difficult.

Should a team eventually be able to flip the conference, the Big 12 will obviously be ready to take the chance. However, in the largely unpredictable environment of college sports in the United States, it's yet unknown how the event will unfold.

Who are the ACC candidates for the Big 12 expansion?

As it stands, it's unknown which teams in the ACC the Big 12 expansion plan is focused on. However, a good number of schools in the conference are ready to leave if the opportunity presents itself. Seven members have reportedly met to discuss the league’s binding contract.

Florida State and Clemson immediately come to mind as the top candidates for the Big 12 expansion. However, the two schools might be more interested in joining the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference. Nonetheless, the likes of Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech might also be attractive to the Big 12.