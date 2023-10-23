Big 12 power rankings after Week 8: Oklahoma and Texas continue to lead the way

The Big 12 has been top-heavy as only two of the 12 teams were ranked in the latest AP Poll, however, both are in the top seven. Take a look at the updated power rankings following Week 8 of the 2023 season.

#1: Oklahoma Sooners

The No.6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners picked up a 31-29 win over the UCF Knights in Week 8. While they struggled in the game, the Sooners are the only team that remains undefeated in the Big 12. They solidifed their status as the top team in the conference in Week 6 when they defeated the Texas Longhorns.

They do not have any current ranked opponents on their schedule, however, they will need to play better if they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.

#2: Texas Longhorns

The No.7-ranked Texas Longhorns were able to beat the Houston Cougars by a score of 31-24. While the Oklahoma Sooners struggled against the UCF Knights, Texas' head-to-head loss against them keeps them in the second spot. Despite the loss, the Longhorns remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.

#3: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys picked up a 48-34 road win against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 8. They claim the third spot in the rankings due to a head-to-head victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys have won their last three games and will face the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 9 before a rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

#4: Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats were dominant in Week 8 as they picked up a 41-3 blowout victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Wildcats received consideration for the third spot but ultimately remained fourth due to a head-to-head loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

They will face the Houston Cougars in Week 9 before visiting the Texas Longhorns.

#5: Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks had a bye week in Week 8, however, they dropped to fifth in the Big 12 power rankings due to the Kansas State Wildcats' dominant performance.

In Week 9, the Jayhawks will look to end the Oklahoma Sooners' hopes for a perfect season in their final year in the conference.

The rest of the Big 12 power rankings

6. BYU Cougars

7. Iowa State Cyclones

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

9. TCU Horned Frogs

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders

11. Baylor Bears

12. Houston Cougars

13. UCF Knights

14. Cincinnati Bearcats