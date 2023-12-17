The Alabama Crimson Tide will be up against the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. The winner of the game will have a shot at winning the national championship title for this season.

The game can also be seen as a clash between the SEC and the Big Ten conference. But who is the Big Ten fanbase minus Michigan supporting?

A fan had the same question and they took to X to satiate their curiosity. What they found out was that the Big 10 fans are backing Nick Saban's Alabama over Michigan from their own conference. Everybody had their reasons but some of them popped up more than the others.

Here is the question posed by a college football fan about the support in the Rose Bowl clash between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Big Ten’s very own Michigan Wolverines.

Credit: Saturday Tradition on X

The fans did not waste any time and answered the question with brutal honesty. An overwhelming consensus formed among some fans that they would want to see the Crimson Tide go to the CFB national championship game. This fan gave their reason for supporting Alabama over Michigan.

Credit: X User

Another fan says they would have supported any other Big Ten program but not Michigan.

Credit: X User

Another Big Ten fan who is supporting Nick Saban's boys over the Wolverines.

Credit: X User

This fan needed just one word to declare their support for a team.

Credit: X User

Another fan declared their support for Alabama along with a hint of the team they actually support.

Credit: X User

This fan is rooting for the Crimson Tide while being a Big Ten fan.

Credit: X User

Another fan says they would do this before supporting Michigan. So, they are rooting for the Tide.

Credit: X User

Even the fans who would normally support a Big Ten team wouldn't do it this season.

Credit: X User

Credit: X User

This fan is rolling with the tide this time around.

Credit: X User

The Michigan vs Alabama clash: Will Nick Saban be able to stop Jim Harbaugh's winning machine?

Nick Saban's Alabama somehow managed to reach the playoffs even after struggling as an offense for a large part of the regular season. They managed to grind out the results and as time went by, perfected their offense.

And then, they pulled off a stunning win against the then-No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs to clinch the SEC title. Michigan, on the other hand, had no such problems.

The Wolverines finished the regular season with a perfect record. None of their opponents could manage to get over the line against them. After a 12-0 regular season record, they got past the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten.

However, the shadow of the sign-stealing scandal has turned the whole conference against them.

Can Nick Saban pull another rabbit out of his hat to stop the Wolverines in their tracks? He has the support of a section of the Big Ten fan base to do that.

