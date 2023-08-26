Big Ten seeks approval for requiring player availability reports ahead of each conference game: Reports

The latest reports suggest that the Big Ten conference is contemplating a significant shift in how information about injuries and player availability in football is disclosed. This could see the conference implement an injury report rule quite similar to that of the NFL.

The league is evaluating the possibility of mandating the release of player-availability reports by teams two hours before the start of league games. The news of the development within the Big Ten was first reported by St. Paul Pioneer Press' Andy Greder on Friday, August 25.

The plan currently remains under consideration by the league, awaiting the approval of member schools before implementation. However, reports suggest it has garnered significant support among teams in internal discussions and will definitely be ratified very soon.

Big Ten injury reports not as frequent as the NFL

In the NFL, teams are required to provide injury reports to the league office and make them public throughout the week. Teams have to continuously update the report with specific information as the week progresses down till game day, ensuring accuracy in the details.

Big Ten teams, if implemented, will be required to give an injury report only two hours before the kick-off of conference games. The extent of detail within these reports, beyond a simple indication of player availability or unavailability, also remains uncertain.

Although these reports might not be as frequent as the injury updates released in the more advanced NFL, they would represent a significant stride towards greater transparency and lucidity regarding the health and readiness of players on game day within the conference.

LSU is ahead of the Big Ten in the move

While the Big Ten will become the first conference in college football to adopt the injury report and player availability system, a team has earlier pioneered the move. Louisiana State University (LSU) announced their intention to release injury reports modeled after the NFL's approach earlier in the offseason.

These reports would be provided twice a week in the lead-up to games, and a list indicating player availability or unavailability would be presented on actual game days. Head coach Brian Kelly offered insight into the reasoning behind this choice by the Tigers football program.

“We thought it was important, given the nature of what is going on today out there relative to reporting and gaming that we wanted to make sure that we were transparent with injuries, not putting any pressure on anybody here to guess who’s in, who’s out.” (via on3.com)

The development showcased the series of advancements coming to college football lately as it continues to adopt the more advanced NFL approach in many areas.