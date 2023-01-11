Biggest Blowouts in College Football Playoff History: Ranking the Most One-Sided Games Ever

In a convincing victory, the Georgia Bulldogs captured their second consecutive College Football Playoffs National Championship. TCU quarterback Max Duggan recorded a touchdown in the opening frame to bring the score to 10-7 in Georgia's favor, and it appeared as though we could have a contest. That idea, however, was short-lived as the Bulldogs dominated their route to a second consecutive national championship.

With the win, Georgia became the first team since the College Football Playoff's 2014 introduction to win back-to-back titles.

Below are the top five most uneven results in the CFP's nine-year history, with Monday's National Championship now taking the top spot.

#5 - 2016 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson 31, Ohio State 0

Clemson demolished Ohio State on their route to winning their first College Football Playoff national title in over three decades, setting up a showdown with the Crimson Tide in the final.

Deshaun Watson scored twice on the ground and once through the air. In the Fiesta Bowl, the Number 2 Buckeyes were defeated 31-0 by Clemson. The Buckeyes blanked for just the first time since 1993, and Urban Meyer led his team out without a point for the first time in 194 outings as head coach.

#4 - 2019 Peach Bowl: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Oklahoma came up with a few challenges in this game. Joe Burrow led LSU to a shocking 63-28 win against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinals in his first game as the Heisman Trophy winner, throwing seven TDs for 493 yards. Kennedy Brooks' 3-yard TD rush kept the game tied at seven after Jalen Hurts' 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb, but LSU proved too strong for Oklahoma in the end.

#3 - 2015 Cotton Bowl: Alabama 38, Michigan State 0

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Michigan State took place in the 80th Cotton Bowl Classic. The victor advanced to the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama QB Jake Coker had the most outstanding performance of his college football career. He connected twice with Calvin Ridley for scores while completing 25 of 30 passes for a career-high 286 yards. Alabama became the national championship winner by beating Clemson in the final after beating Michigan State 38-0.

#2 - 2015 Rose Bowl: Oregon 59, Florida State 20

The reigning national champion Florida State was consistently forced into mistakes in the last two quarters of this contest. The Oregon Ducks took advantage of this to score 34 unanswered points and win the game 59-20 at the Rose Bowl. It also ended Florida State's 29-game hot run that started in 2012.

Oregon surpassed the old record of 49 points scored in a Rose Bowl to set a new mark of 59 points. Oregon also scored 41 points in the second half, which was also a Rose Bowl record for a single half.

#1 - 2023 National Championship: Georgia 65, TCU 7

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gives recognition to the defensive scout team for giving the Bulldogs' offense "a good look" when preparing for TCU.

In Monday night's fourth quarter, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs jumped to a historic 65-7 victory over TCU. The Bulldogs established two benchmarks for the College Football Playoffs: the most points in a half (38) and the largest lead (58).

