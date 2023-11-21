Biletnikoff Award semifinalists: Brock Bowers, Marvin Harrison Jr. among the favorites to bag the coveted award for the nation's top receiver 

The anticipated ten semifinalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award were named on Monday. The college football honor is conferred to the best receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision, irrespective of position. This means any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
The Biletnikoff Award, named after former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. It was first awarded in 1994 and has become a staple of the college football season.
The list released on Monday featured ten pass catchers who have been outstanding through the course of this season. All of the players in contention to become the successor of New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who won the award in 2022 while he was at Tennessee.
Who made the 2023 Biletnikoff Award semifinal?
The Biletnikoff Award semifinalists released by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Monday featured nine wide receivers and one tight end from nine different programs.
Notably, wide receivers have dominated the award despite being open to other positions eligible to receive the ball. Below are the semifinalists for 2023
Past winners of the Blientikoff Award
The prestigious receiver honor has been awarded 29 times to 27 individuals. Justin Blackmon and Michael Crabtree won the award on two occasions. Below are the winners since inception in 1994.