Biletnikoff Award semifinalists: Brock Bowers, Marvin Harrison Jr. among the favorites to bag the coveted award for the nation's top receiver 

The anticipated ten semifinalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award were named on Monday. The college football honor is conferred to the best receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision, irrespective of position. This means any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The Biletnikoff Award, named after former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. It was first awarded in 1994 and has become a staple of the college football season.

The list released on Monday featured ten pass catchers who have been outstanding through the course of this season. All of the players in contention to become the successor of New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who won the award in 2022 while he was at Tennessee.

Who made the 2023 Biletnikoff Award semifinal?

The Biletnikoff Award semifinalists released by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Monday featured nine wide receivers and one tight end from nine different programs.

Notably, wide receivers have dominated the award despite being open to other positions eligible to receive the ball. Below are the semifinalists for 2023

Player Position Program Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia Luther Burden III Wide Receiver Missouri Keon Coleman Wide Receiver Florida State Troy Franklin Wide Receiver Oregon Marvin Harrison Jr. Wide Receiver Ohio State Xavier Legette Wide Receiver South Carolina Malik Nabers Wide Receiver LSU Rome Odunze Wide Receiver Washington Brian Thomas Jr. Wide Receiver LSU Malik Washington Wide Receiver Virginia

Past winners of the Blientikoff Award

The prestigious receiver honor has been awarded 29 times to 27 individuals. Justin Blackmon and Michael Crabtree won the award on two occasions. Below are the winners since inception in 1994.

Year Winner Program 2022 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 2021 Jordan Addison Pittsburgh 2020 DeVonta Smith Alabama 2019 Ja'Marr Chase LSU 2018 Jerry Jeudy Alabama 2017 James Washington Oklahoma State 2016 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma 2015 Corey Coleman Baylor 2014 Amari Cooper Alabama 2013 Brandin Cooks Oregon State 2012 Marqise Lee USC 2011 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State 2010 Justin Blackmon Oklahoma State 2009 Golden Tate Notre Dame 2008 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech 2007 Michael Crabtree Texas Tech 2006 Calvin Johnson Georgia Tech 2005 Mike Hass Oregon State 2004 Braylon Edwards Michigan 2003 Larry Fitzgerald Pittsburgh 2002 Charles Rogers Michigan State 2001 Josh Reed LSU 2000 Antonio Bryant Pittsburgh 1999 Troy Walters Stanford 1998 Troy Edwards Louisiana Tech 1997 Randy Moss Marshall 1996 Marcus Harris Wyoming 1995 Terry Glenn Ohio State 1994 Bobby Engram Penn State