Biletnikoff Award semifinalists: Brock Bowers, Marvin Harrison Jr. among the favorites to bag the coveted award for the nation's top receiver 

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Nov 21, 2023 04:54 IST
Biletnikoff Award semifinalists 2023

The anticipated ten semifinalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Award were named on Monday. The college football honor is conferred to the best receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision, irrespective of position. This means any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The Biletnikoff Award, named after former Florida State and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. It was first awarded in 1994 and has become a staple of the college football season.

The list released on Monday featured ten pass catchers who have been outstanding through the course of this season. All of the players in contention to become the successor of New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who won the award in 2022 while he was at Tennessee.

Who made the 2023 Biletnikoff Award semifinal?

The Biletnikoff Award semifinalists released by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Monday featured nine wide receivers and one tight end from nine different programs.

Notably, wide receivers have dominated the award despite being open to other positions eligible to receive the ball. Below are the semifinalists for 2023

Player

Position

Program

Brock Bowers

Tight End

Georgia

Luther Burden III

Wide Receiver

Missouri

Keon Coleman

Wide Receiver

Florida State

Troy Franklin

Wide Receiver

Oregon

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wide Receiver

Ohio State

Xavier Legette

Wide Receiver

South Carolina

Malik Nabers

Wide Receiver

LSU

Rome Odunze

Wide Receiver

Washington

Brian Thomas Jr.

Wide Receiver

LSU

Malik Washington

Wide Receiver

Virginia

Past winners of the Blientikoff Award

The prestigious receiver honor has been awarded 29 times to 27 individuals. Justin Blackmon and Michael Crabtree won the award on two occasions. Below are the winners since inception in 1994.

Year

Winner

Program

2022

Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee

2021

Jordan Addison

Pittsburgh

2020

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

2019

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

2018

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

2017

James Washington

Oklahoma State

2016

Dede Westbrook

Oklahoma

2015

Corey Coleman

Baylor

2014

Amari Cooper

Alabama

2013

Brandin Cooks

Oregon State

2012

Marqise Lee

USC

2011

Justin Blackmon

Oklahoma State

2010

Justin Blackmon

Oklahoma State

2009

Golden Tate

Notre Dame

2008

Michael Crabtree

Texas Tech

2007

Michael Crabtree

Texas Tech

2006

Calvin Johnson

Georgia Tech

2005

Mike Hass

Oregon State

2004

Braylon Edwards

Michigan

2003

Larry Fitzgerald

Pittsburgh

2002

Charles Rogers

Michigan State

2001

Josh Reed

LSU

2000

Antonio Bryant

Pittsburgh

1999

Troy Walters

Stanford

1998

Troy Edwards

Louisiana Tech

1997

Randy Moss

Marshall

1996

Marcus Harris

Wyoming

1995

Terry Glenn

Ohio State

1994

Bobby Engram

Penn State

