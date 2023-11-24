Black Friday College Football Games Schedule: Key matchups, TV schedule and live stream

Black Friday isn't just about scoring deals at the mall or online shopping; it also holds significant importance in college football. Over the years, the day after Thanksgiving has been filled with a lot of exciting football action for fans across the country.

As families across the United States recover from their Thanksgiving feasts, college football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the action-packed games that unfold on the gridiron. Notably, the NFL has this season come along in the tradition of hosting games on Black Friday.

With numerous games expected to take place on Black Friday this year, let’s look at the exciting schedule available to fans today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

TCU vs. Oklahoma

Network: Fox, FuboTV

Time: Noon

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matchups on Black Friday this year. While Oklahoma looks to have missed out on the College Football Playoff, a win in this matchup secures the Sooner New Year’s Six bowl game. TCU, on the other hand, needs a win to be bowl-eligible.

Iowa vs. Nebraska

Network: CBS, FuboTV

Time: Noon

This is another game that will garner the attention of many college football fans. Iowa has already secured a place in the Big Ten championship game, waiting to play either Ohio State or Michigan. However, the matchup is a must-win for Nebraska to qualify for a bowl game.

Miami vs. Boston College

Network: ABC, FuboTV

Time: Noon

It's senior day at Boston College, providing ample motivation for the Eagles to give their best effort. On the Miami side, the Hurricanes primarily play for pride, and a loss would be seen as an awful outcome. Both teams have nothing to lose in this Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

Missouri vs. Arkansas

Network: CBS, FuboTV

Time: 4 p.m

Following an impressive season that has seen the program record nine wins, Missouri plays for a berth in the New Year's Six bowl game. Arkansas, on the other hand, has nothing to play for after a disappointing 2023.

Texas Tech vs. Texas

Network: CBS

Time: 7:30 p.m

This is a game where both teams will seek a win, as this could be the last-ever meeting between the two in-state rivals. Texas is hopeful of a spot in the College Football Playoff, while Texas Tech is ready to do the spoiler and claim the bragging rights.

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Network: Fox

Time: 7:30 p.m

This is another in-state rivalry that will catch the attention of many fans on Black Friday. The game is crucial for Oregon, seeking a spot in the Pac-12 championship. Oregon State, on the other hand, is playing for pride. Notably, it's the only game of the day between ranked opponents.

Other college football games on Black Friday

Penn State vs. Michigan State - 7:30 p.m., NBC

Memphis vs. Temple - Noon, ESPN

Toledo vs. Central Michigan - Noon, ESPNU

Ohio vs. Akron - Noon, CBS Sports

UTSA vs. Tulane - 3:30 p.m, ABC

Utah State vs. New Mexico - 3:30 p.m, CBS

Air Force vs. Boise State - 4 p.m., FS1